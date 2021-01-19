Hitman 3 Review: Agent 47’s last mission

- Advertisement -

Years go by, but 47 it shows no signs of aging. His icy gaze still remains penetrating, inscrutable and paralyzing, more lethal than a bullet spat out of the silenced barrel of an ICA19 pistol. Despite the time that has passed, the greatest assassin in the gaming universe has not lost a shred of his charisma, as well as his extraordinary killing ability. Once again at the service of IO Interactive, theAgent 47 puts on his “work clothes” again and resumes the hunt at La Costante in Hitman 3, the one that currently represents the last chapter of the new trilogy started in 2016 (we suggest, in this regard, to recover our review of Hitman, the reboot of five years ago).

So the time has come close all pending accounts with the past, eliminating any target that stands between us and our ultimate goal. To do this, we will obviously have a myriad of possibilities available, to be exploited in sandbox environments that are in line with the playful logic of the two previous chapters, under the banner of enormous freedom of action and perverse killer creativity.

Murder is a personal matter

Making a war machine like 47 more “human” is no easy feat. Over time, and in the games in which he was the protagonist, his figure has taken on a more and more complex dimension, as you can learn more by reading the special Hitman: life and works of the most famous hitman in history.

The second chapter of this new course tried, even with all its limitations, to dig slightly into the past of Agent 47 and his partner Diana Burnwood: in the third episode, we find them exactly where we left them, intent on razing the organization of Providence, and specifically the gray eminence who controls, manages and commands everything, namely The Constant. And as the ghosts of the past emerge from the shadows of memories, our favorite killer chooses to solve his problems in the only way that seems to work: by killing everyone, preferably without leaving a trace. Although overall the narrative setting appears more elaborate than that seen in Hitman 2, thanks to the introduction of cinematics proper, as well as more refined in terms of direction, it must still be admitted that even this third incarnation exploits the story as simple and fleeting thread between the missions. There is no point in expecting a carefully conceived screenplay, nor amazing twists: the story continues for micro-sequences supported by thriller atmospheres and catchy phrases, quick, dry, that go straight to the point, and sometimes don’t even seem to be completely connected to each other.

That said, the story still does its duty, and closes some outstanding accounts, revealing itself, without infamy or praise, as a setting that entertains sufficiently, even if in a somewhat soporific way. It is the ending, on the other hand, that has not satisfied us: although the narrative warp of World of Assassination can be said to be over, the hasty way in which the plots of the story are tied and with which the curtain falls (momentarily?) on Agent 47 has left us with an avoidable sense of incompleteness.

Killing is a question of style

In the backbone of its gameplay, Hitman 3 it (almost) never fails to hit the target. Just like in the second act of the triptych, IO Interactive puts us in front of six sandbox scenarios to explore freely in search of the most imaginative and efficient murderous solutions possible. But let’s focus immediately on the first, and most annoying, problem of the single-player campaign: in reality, on balance, the environments that are really open and ready to be influenced by the player’s decisions are five.

The last stage is rather linear, very simple to complete and very stingy in terms of alternative outlets. We prefer, of course, not to anticipate anything and therefore we will not go too far in the examination of the conclusive level: it is enough for you to know however that, although such a limited structure in relation to the previous locations is justified on the narrative side, on the whole we are convinced that the team could have found a more elegant solution to conclude the game’s main story.

It is true that even in previous episodes there were scenarios less successful than others, with a fairly palpable qualitative swing, but in Hitman 3 the gap between the sixth stage and the five preceding it is far too extensive. If we exclude the final stage, the whole package that makes up the offer of the title, however, remains really satisfying in terms of level design.

From Dubai to Berlin, without forgetting a visit to the rain-soaked Chinese streets and to a manor house in the mist-shrouded English moors, the digital world built by the team seemed to us not only beautiful to see, but also deeply layered. Some areas are so large (also vertically) and full of explorable buildings, to be built a sort of matryoshka on several levels, in which to move in total freedom, choosing the approach that best suits our wishes and evaluating always new options. It is certain that not all locations have the same extension and the manor of Dartmoore, for example, is much less vast than the incredible Chongqing in China, but – regardless of the size – all the places that can be visited share the same attention. for the floor plan, packed with access routes, hiding places, secret areas, loopholes, infiltration points and now even shortcuts.

A range of options that, in the most successful areas, is able to leave you astonished. To those who have the patience to study the intricate level design of Hitman 3, even replaying the same mission over and over again, the adventure can appear fresh and stimulating. The important thing is to approach the experience in the correct way: hastening the murders, eliminating the innocent, carrying out an indiscriminate massacre and fleeing like hell represents a set of valid solutions to complete the tasks, but living in this way a sandbox work. like Hitman 3 is tantamount to belittling the substance of its gameplay.

To impersonate the perfect assassin we will have to analyze the patterns of the victims and that of the bodyguards, talk to the NPCs, evaluate the best tricks to continue (perhaps with the help of some brand new gadgets), pass the various checks without triggering any alarms, stay away from the cameras, and disguise ourselves if necessary, not before hiding the bodies of the unfortunates. And then we can proceed to poisoning, to silent strangulation, or to stick a screwdriver in the trachea of ​​some member of Providence, or to make it all look like a tragic accident: the possibilities are endless, and the chances of action become more numerous after each game.

By completing the missions, moreover, we will unlock new points on the map from which to start, new tools and clothes to take with us, and a whole series of useful advantages to vary the resolution of the assignment.

It follows that longevity will also strictly depend on the way in which we decide to play: if we choose to live the experience in the way it was designed, then it could take a few hours even to clean up a single area. Like, if not to a greater extent, as it happened in the previous episode, in Hitman 3 creativity is in fact stimulated and encouraged by a playful composition calculated almost always by heart.

Murder stories

In order to help you become familiar with the maps, the team has revived the now inevitable Stories that characterize the various activities: to eliminate each target we will therefore be able to follow sub-plots built specifically by the developers, which not only give evidence, at times, of a script superior to that of the main quest, but that even manage to broaden the narrative background of the entire game. Not all the Stories are equally brilliant, but some stand out for a truly applauding rendering: we refer, specifically, to the one set between the walls of the English dwelling of Dartmoore, in the second mission, when we will have to – if we want to – solve a case of murder before committing one of our own. The Assassin’s OfferingThe World of Assassination trilogy is an evolving platform, and therefore also in Hitman 3 it will be possible to play in the maps of the first two acts, as long as you have the appropriate editions. Following the same principle, the Sniper Assassin mode returns, in which to eliminate a series of targets within a time limit using only the sniper rifle, in the maps already tested in Hitman 2. In addition to the Escalation missions, the Contracts also make their reappearance. , to be created according to our rules of engagement or to be terminated respecting the impositions of other users. However, Ghost mode is not part of the package: a 1vs1 multiplayer whose servers have been permanently closed. As for the VR version of Hitman 3, we reserve the right to test it more thoroughly in the coming days, to tell you about it in detail in a dedicated article.



When you get tired of following these scripted events, you can give yourself crazy joy, letting your imagination run wild and finding the most suitable methods to finish your targets. In short, Hitman 3 is the natural continuation of the playful framework of the series (if you want to know more, read our review of Hitman 2), it refines some defects and keeps others unaltered, inherited by weight from past incarnations. This is the case, for example, of an artificial intelligence that, at times, engages in patterns that are not really likely, which risk invalidating a well-constructed approach. Another persistent lack is then connected to the shooter phases. We highlight it for the sake of clarity: Hitman 3 is not a shooter, and resorting to firearms is never the best solution. However, given that the ability to fill targets with bullets is still granted regardless of discretion, we would have appreciated a refinement of the firefights, still plastered, a little inaccurate and plagued by an AI that, when it attacks with its head down, becomes mere meat for slaughter. Not bad, after all: Agent 47 is more comfortable with a fiber cable than with a shotgun.

Graphics that dazzle, DualSense that shoots

The qualitative leap made on the graphic side it is visible but certainly not revolutionary. On PC Hitman 3 remains fluid and scalable, features excellent use of reflections, and a frankly enviable artistic frame. The settings, very extensive and with no loading times between one area and another, are all excellently diversified, both in the structure and in the art design, guaranteeing a remarkable and rather stimulating variety.

However, the improvements made to the animations (the climbing phases are frankly not very pleasant) and to the polygonal models of the NPCs are less evident. Given the large amount of characters on the screen and the solid fluidity of the action, in any case, these are more than forgivable shortcomings, in the face of a visual rendering of sure impact. The PS5 version, for its part, defends itself properly, offering a glance that, even with some compromises, settles on good levels. What makes the difference, in the case of Sony’s next gen console, is predictably the use of Dualsense: haptic feedback returns a timid vibration during the melee and in strangulations, while the adaptive triggers show a different resistance according to the weapons. challenged. Nothing that significantly changes the sensory approach to experience, especially considering how little firearms should be used, but overall it looks like a pretty decent implementation.