HitPaw, 3 free tools to work with videos

The world of audiovisual material is quite broad and has many areas in which we may have needs. These can range from enhancing the image or cropping a video, to changing its format. Those who work with these types of files may need some of these tasks and to achieve this we will present a website that offers a free toolkit for videos.

It is the website of the developer company HitPaw, aimed at creating software for working on images and videos. Now, you can enter their page to take advantage of the functions of the 3 free utilities they offer.

The Free Video Toolkit You Need

In the area of ​​creating and editing videos, finding free tools is often welcome. This is because working with this type of material is quite demanding and the applications are usually paid, in addition to requiring a lot of computing power from the teams. In the case of the kit offered by HitPaw, we have 3 completely free tools to work on videos, easy to use and that will not drain your team’s resources.

The 3 utilities that HitPaw offers are: a screen recorder, a format converter and a video editor.

Video editor

HitPaw’s free video editor works from the browser and is quite comprehensive. You can add or remove watermarks, add subtitles, trim the video and even increase or decrease the playback speed.

Screen recorder

If you’ve used other screen recorders before, the one offered within HitPaw’s free video tools doesn’t differ too much. In that sense, when entering you will have to determine if you want to record your audio, the system’s or both and then click on “Start Recording”.

Format converter

It is the only tool in the free kit that does not work through the browser. By clicking on this option from the main menu, the download of the program will begin. When you install it, you can change the format of any video because it has wide support for various types of files.

This free video toolkit offered by HitPaw is highly recommended and worth a try if you need to cover any of these tasks.

To prove it, follow this link.

.