Ho., Very Mobile and Kena: August 2020 offers

Not only WindTre, Vodafone and TIM. For some years now on the Italian mobile phone scene they have the virtual operators controlled by the big 3, Ho, Kena and Very Mobile, also debuted, which offer low-cost offers characterized by a large amount of gigabytes, minutes and unlimited messages to everyone and affordable prices.

A limitation is represented by the surfing speed, blocked at 30 Mbps, which for many could represent an important obstacle, but for others a minor limit. So let’s see what are the offers proposed in August 2020.

Kena Mobile

Kena’s cover offer is the one that at 5.99 euros per month it allows you to get 70 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS towards everyone, with the first month free. The Kena network is connected to TIM, which guarantees 4G connectivity at a speed of up to 30 Mbps.

The offer is interesting for various reasons: first of all, activation is free, then the first month is free and 30 gigabytes of extra internet are included, at no cost, for thirty days. This promotion can be activated by customers who intend to carry out portability from Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile, LycaMobile, 1Mobile and Intermatica.

There are also other promotions:

– For new numbers: 100 gigabytes of internet for 11.99 euros per month. To which 9.99 Euros are added for activation, while delivery is free.

– For customers who intend to carry out portability da Ho., CoopVoce, Tiscali, Bladna Mobile, BT Mobile, BT ENIA Mobile, Conad, Daily Telecom, Green, Intermatica, Nextus, Noitel, Netvalue, Optima, Plintron, Spusu, Welcome Italia, Withu Mpobile: 50 gigabytes and minutes and Unlimited SMS for 7.99 Euros per month, with activation, SIM and free delivery.

– For everyone: 70 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone at the price of 13.99 euros per month. Also in this case the activation, delivery and shipment of the SIM is free.

The offer is also available that allows you to get up to 50 euros in refunds by inviting a friend. The referral program is also available in the price lists of other telephone operators, and has the aim of pushing activations as much as possible.

I have Mobile

I’m three are the promotions proposed by Ho Mobile, the virtual operator of Vodafone which, above all in the past years, has met with important success, also thanks to the numerous remodulations implemented by the other providers which have caused a real haemorrhage of customers. At present, Ho offers three promotions that are aimed at as many customer groups:

– At 5.99 euros per month you can get 70 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone. This is undoubtedly the cheapest offer of the three, and has an activation and SIM cost of 0.99 euros. The promotion is aimed at those who carry out portability from Iliad and other virtual telephone operators with the exception of Ho, Kena, PosteMobile, Dily Telecom, Very and Dici Mobil;

– For 8.99 euros instead, the offer is available with 50 gigabytes of internet and unlimited minutes and SMS to everyone. A one-off activation and SIM contribution of 9.99 Euros is also envisaged, but this is an offer aimed at new activations and portability from Kena Mobile, Poste Mobile, Daily Telecom and Dici Mobil;

– At 12.99 euros per month you can get 50 gigabytes, and unlimited minutes and SMS. To this we must add 9.99 euros of activation and SIM. This offer is instead the least convenient, and is aimed at portability from TIM, Vodafone, WindTre and Very Mobile, which offer even cheaper and more gigabyte promotions.

Again, the browsing speed is limited to 30 Mbps incoming and outgoing, but among the services we also mention the auto-top-up, which allows Ho to automatically top-up the necessary credit simply by combining a payment method of your choice.

Very Mobile

Finally, Very Mobile is WindTre’s virtual operator, which has implemented a very specific strategy: to propose two offers, with different prices, depending on the operator of origin, combining needs and economy.

For customers who come from Iliad, PosteMobile, CoopVoce, Fastweb and other virtual operators except those linked to the main ones, the following offers are available:

– 30 gigabytes, minutes and unlimited SMS for 4.99 Euros per month;

– 100 gigabytes, minutes and unlimited SMS for 6.99 Euros per month.

Both also share the activation costs, which are 5 euros instead of 9.99 euros, while the SIM is free if you make the purchase online through the dedicated website.

For the new activations Instead, two offers are proposed, which have activation and SIM costs identical to those listed above:

– 30 Gigabytes, unlimited minutes and SMS for € 4.99 per month;

– 100 gigabytes, unlimited minutes and SMS for 7.99 Euros per month.

The costs for customers who intend to carry out the service are higher portability from TIM, Vodafone, Wind Tre, Ho, Spusu and Kena Mobile. For the activation of the SIM, 5 Euros are still charged, but for the same offers the monthly price is higher: it goes to 11.99 Euros for the bundle with 30 gigabytes and unlimited minutes and SMS, and 13.99 Euros for that. with 100 gigabytes and minutes and unlimited messages.

Also in this case, one of Very Mobile’s mantras is represented by the absence of extra costs and the ability to control everything simply from the dedicated application. The network guarantees 99% coverage on the national territory and includes a speed limit for 4G at 30 Mbps.