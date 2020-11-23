Latest news

Home visits and the issue of drinking are on the Government 's mind when deciding on restrictions

By Brian Adam
Restrictions on family visits have already worked and this must be taken into account when deciding on the release of the lock-up, says Taoiseach

Home visits and the issue of drinking are on the Government 's mind when deciding on restrictions

The Taoiseach says the Government will make a decision on Thursday or Friday on how to ease Level 5 restrictions next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said today that Ireland had the second lowest spread of the disease in the EU.

He said the fortnightly rate of the disease was 109 per 100,000 compared to 1,000 per 100,000 in some other countries.

Restrictions on family visits have already worked and this would need to be taken into account when making a decision, said the Taoiseach.

“It simply came to our notice then. The Level 3 restrictions and restrictions on family visits we introduced worked and then the Level 5 restrictions worked…

“It simply came to our notice then. We definitely want to go lower. And we have another week to lower the figures further, ”said Micheál Martin.

He said research by the Government had shown that meetings of people drinking alcohol were linked to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the autumn.

He was unwilling to say what that would mean for pubs and restaurants hoping to get an open permit next month.

However, it appears that next month will be a combination of Level 3 and Level 5 restrictions and that there may be softer restrictions as it gets closer to Christmas itself.

Tomorrow ‘s Government meeting will discuss how to relax the Level 5 restrictions that are due to expire next week.

The three leaders of the coalition parties met last night to discuss the situation and a meeting with the National Public Health Emergency Team is also planned for tomorrow.

There will be another government meeting this week before the new arrangements to be introduced are announced on Friday.

The Taoiseach also said that the head of the task force set up to deal with vaccines, Professor Brian McGrath, had informed him that the group would be producing its first report by 11 December.

Martin said it would take a “major national effort” to distribute a vaccine.

With some restrictions on family visits likely to continue to apply next month, the Taoiseach said he understood how difficult it was for people to do so.

“The good news is that what you are doing is working. Hospitals are under control as far as ICU numbers and hospital patient numbers are concerned. We have kept our schools open, ”he said.

318 new cases of the crown virus were announced by the Department of Health yesterday evening and one other person with the disease died.

The Northern Department of Health announced today that 280 new cases of the disease have been confirmed in the past day and three more have died.

2,959 Covid-19 sufferers have died in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, 2,023 south of the border and 936 north.

To date 120,525 cases of the Covid1-9 have been confirmed, 70,461 cases in the south and 50,064 cases in the North.

