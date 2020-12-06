HomePass comes to the Mac App Store as a universal app

HomePass launched in 2018 for iOS and quickly became a popular tool for storing and managing all configuration codes for HomeKit accessories. Since then the app has been updated gradually adding useful functions. Now, HomePass will not only be available for iOS, but it is updated as a universal app and arrives for macOS on the Mac App Store.

HomePass comes to the Mac App Store

HomeKit accessories come with a code that is required to add them to the Home app. However, many of these products do not have the code on their surface or do not come with a separate copy, so users can lose them. However, to prevent these situations there is the HomePass application.

Through the different tools that HomePass provides, you can synchronize them with your Mac through iCloud. In addition, they will have the ability to export the codes to a print-ready PDF file.

HomePass for HomeKit is available on the App Store for 2.99 dollars as a one-time purchase. In this way, if you already use HomePass on your iPhone or iPad, it will not be necessary to buy the app to manage your smart accessories on your Mac. However, if you still do not have this tool, you will have to purchase it from the Apple store.