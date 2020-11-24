HomePod mini arrives in Mexico and Taiwan

After Apple announced the arrival of the HomePod mini debuting in the first series of launch countries on November 6, now the HomePod mini arrives in Mexico.

HomePod mini arrives in Mexico and this is its price

Now Apple customers in Mexico and Taiwan can enter the company’s website to purchase a HomePod mini priced at MX $ 2,599 and NT $ 3,000 respectively. The delivery options will surprise you, since the delivery will be made the next business day for any of the two existing models (black and white), touch here to make your purchase.

AppleCare +

Apple also gives you the option to purchase the AppleCare + warranty for an extra cost of MX $ 459.00 with which you have a one-year hardware repair comeback coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of free technical support. AppleCare + for HomePod extends your coverage to two years from the AppleCare + purchase date and includes up to two accidental damage incidents every 12 months, each subject to a $ 380 service charge for HomePod mini. For more information touch here.

The first launch countries where pre-orders opened on November 6 and arrived two weeks later were Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US.

Taiwan will have to wait until January 16

Apple mentioned that Mexico, Taiwan and China would see the HomePod mini “later this year.” But no further details were mentioned at the time. While customers in both countries can place orders now, Apple says that for customers in Mexico they will see orders shipped in 1 day at most, while those in Taiwan will have to wait until January 16 for theirs to ship.