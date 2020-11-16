HomePod mini ready for delivery to users

The second week of November begins and we are one step away from the festivities, many users of the apple brand will surely want one of their new products and this time we bring you good news about it, the HomePod mini is ready for delivery to users and then we will tell you all about it.

This is a great week for Apple customers since it has been confirmed from the Apple Store that they are beginning to send shipping notifications for the HomePod mini, this with respect to users who have requested the smart speaker by reservation and that is what orders placed from day one appear to be scheduled to be delivered starting Tuesday, November 17.

The long-awaited and controversial HomePod mini is Apple’s latest attempt to break the smart speaker market, now priced at $ 99 and with great criticism as to its great sound of its size class it is the ideal choice for users who want the highest audio quality, yet with the high price of its original version, Apple has only sold a few million of them since its launch in 2018.

On the other hand, the HomePod mini stacks up more favorably against cheaper competition from the Amazon Echo and Google Home as it combines a single internal speaker but which Apple claims provides room-filling soundAnother great strength is that users can pair two Mini HomePods in a stereo room setup, or connect several throughout their home with audio via AirPlay 2.

The HomePod mini also available from authorized dealers

As is customary in the Apple ecosystem, the HomePod mini ideal for controlling HomeKit accessoriesIn addition to sending messages and setting reminders through the iPhone, running timers, checking the weather and other assistant tasks, all by voice command attended by Siri.