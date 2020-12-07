Homescreen! A look at Tobias Nagel’s smartphone

In the “Homescreen!” Series we regularly present the homescreens of people from the social media, marketing, media and tech world – including exciting app recommendations and tips for everything from to-do lists to small games for in-between. Today: Tobias Nagel, online editor at Impuls Q.

My homescreen quickly reflects what is important to me in my life. I am a friend of short distances and that is why everything I need in my everyday life can be found here.

The communication classics: e-mail, social media and video telephony

As an online editor, communication is very important to me. Contrary to what many would suspect, there is no WhatsApp icon on my home screen. Even in this day and age, e-mails still play a very important role for me.

After all, I know myself what success you can achieve with individualized email campaigns. Of course, I always want to know how other companies are approaching the topic, which is why I have subscribed to a number of newsletters that I regularly analyze in detail.

In addition, e-mail is still more binding for me than a message via WhatsApp or another messenger. Because what ends up in the inbox usually stays there until it’s processed.

At least with the people I have a business relationship with, it works wonderfully. That’s why my Web.de email address (for iOS) is still very important to me.

I publish a lot of blog articles that are of course linked to and commented on on Facebook (for iOS). That is why the white “F” on a blue background must not be missing on my home screen, because of course I want to check the reactions of the users.

For the interviews that I do, Skype (for iOS) offers me everything I need. With the consent of my interview partner, I can record the entire conversation here and then easily transcribe it.

Always keep an eye on finances

I am interested in finance for professional reasons. Find out what’s new in the financial world at Investing.com (for iOS). In my private life I do a lot of forex trading and try my luck here.

To be honest, I’m sometimes more and sometimes less successful. But since I started making deals based on the technical analyzes and user assessments on the platform, the chances of success have increased significantly.

With Photo Tan (for iOS) I can quickly and easily confirm orders at the bank. It’s a lot easier than scanning a graphic or entering a TAN every time.

I installed Mein-deal.com (for iOS) because there is always an overview of the best notebook offers currently on the market. In the editorial office, we travel a lot with our laptops, which is why the devices are also used quite a bit.

Here my colleagues and I can quickly find inexpensive, high-quality replacements if necessary. Yes ok, admittedly. Games are also offered at a discount here. This is of course a good additional motivation for an old gamer like me to check the offers at Mein Deal more often.

Fiverr (for iOS) has actually followed me all my professional life. I find it fascinating what you can commission here. I recently ordered an avatar for my private Facebook profile. Now I look like a character from Grand Theft Auto there.

As an online editor, there are always activities that have to be outsourced. It can also happen that our editors are sick, on vacation or overworked. Then I have my work proofread quickly here.

Health cannot be bought

That is an old saying, although I think it is only partly true. Especially with our two-class medicine in Germany. I am not one of the conspiracy theorists and that’s why I installed the Corona warning app (for iOS) on my smartphone.

As an online editor, I also travel a lot and have to make sure that I don’t blindly walk into a source of infection.

Speaking of running: the health app is my personal fitness tracker. I try to do a little run at least two or three times a week. With the app, I can quickly see how far I’ve come and whether I’ve improved my speed. Although that is actually irrelevant.

But I want to run a half marathon someday in the near future and I don’t want to be the very last one to finish. In addition, the app helps me achieve my daily goal of 10,000 steps – even on days when I am not running.

I also saved the soundtrack for the running units on the home screen in the music app. I’m pretty old-fashioned here. I don’t need streaming services like Spotify or Deezer, I just converted my old favorite CDs into MP3 files and loaded them onto my phone.

To be honest, the songs are a bit annoying and I would like to try a few podcasts in the near future, which are great to hear while driving the car.

Google cannot be missing

What an iPhone is to me, my Android phone is. That’s why the different Google apps are very important to me. Since there are so many of them, I put them in their own folder. Honestly, I only use two of them very often.

Like most of them, I use Google Maps (for iOS) as a navigation system for the car and for the bike. Whereby: I have my old cell phone in my car, which here is only used as a navigation system when it is used again.

It’s unbelievable how fast the technology advances. It wasn’t that long ago that I had a piece from Tom Tom for that.

Yes, and of course there is also good old YouTube (for iOS). I use that in two ways. On the one hand it helps me with certain topics and on the other hand it is simply an ideal pastime for breaks or idle times when I wait for an interview partner, for example.