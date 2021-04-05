Hong Kong seizes more than 300 NVIDIA CMP HX cards for cryptocurrency mining

- Advertisement -

While thousands of gamers continue to wait for the RTX 30 to be restocked at the original launch price, Hong Kong has seized a batch of NVIDIA CMP HX GPUs with more than 300 units of the CMP 30HX, which were reportedly being smuggled into the country for use on mining farms there.

Although the motive for the action is not clearly stated anywhere, as explained from MyDrivers, it appears to be the result of recent efforts by the Hong Kong government to ban unauthorized trading and use of cryptocurrencies in retail.

In February, NVIDIA released these dedicated CMP HX mining cards to meet the needs of Ethereum miners, among others, so that they can leave gaming graphics cards to gamers. From a controller inspection, it was found that the CMP HX series is actually based on the latest generation Turing architecture with modifications that prevent them from running graphics workloads. The variant in question here is the CMP 30HX, which is apparently a repurposed GTX 1660 SUPER and offers an ethereum hash rate of up to 26MH / s.

These crypto mining solutions are fully specialized, according to NVIDIA, and have been optimized for good cooling, facilitating air flow, offer performance that facilitates return on investment and will be available to all assemblers.

Along with the launch of the NVIDIA CMP HX series, the company had also limited (without much success) the mining performance of the RTX 3060s to discourage miners from purchasing it as well. However, last month, the company inadvertently released an in-house developer driver. that removed this limiter.

Although luckily this was not the only interesting factor for the miners. And it is that the NVIDIA CMP HX specifically dedicated to mining they also stand out in energy efficiency and consumption, with about 0.20MH / s / W in the CMP 30HX that will barely reach 0.27MH / s / W in the high range of the CMP 90HX. Values ​​markedly different from those of the RTX 30, whose series oscillates between 0.42 and 0.53 MH / s / W.

Neither mining nor consumption. There are no GPUs for everyone

Unfortunately, while the appearance of a batch of this size is somewhat of a relief to average users, demonstrating that NVIDIA’s efforts to try to improve on the current surpassed demand for its consumer GPUs does not mean that the ‘bottleneck’ situation seriously affecting the semiconductor industry continue to be present, preventing the big players in the sector from expanding their production capacity of 200mm wafers.

And it is that as we anticipated a few weeks ago, everything indicates that the shortage of graphics cards could extend until the second half of 2022, if not even until the first quarter of 2023.