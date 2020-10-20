Hong Kong’s rival Shenzhen is vulnerable at the rear

Hong Kong’s rival sister city Shenzhen is vulnerable at the rear. This week, Xi Jinping said he will give the technology center more autonomy. But its housing bubble is putting its innovation edge at risk, allowing other cities in the country to steal talent and investment.

The location of the country’s first special economic zone in 1980, Shenzhen, located across the economic border from Hong Kong, helped lead China’s opening up to foreign investment and trade. Since then, it has grown from a facilitator of manufacturing exports to a technology hub with a $ 4.9 trillion stock market, home to global giants like Huawei and Tencent. Shenzhen plays a key role in Beijing’s goal of independence from US hardware and software.

During a speech marking the 40th anniversary of the special zone, Xi repeated the government’s pledges to give the city more freedom to innovate in key areas such as stock market liberalization, cross-border capital flows and property protection. intellectual. The growth of foreign direct investment in Shenzhen fell to 0.2% in 2019 in dollar terms, down from 11% in 2018 (official data).

But real estate speculators are driving young entrepreneurs and startups away. At $ 10,000 per square meter, the average home consumes 46 years of annual income, according to Numbeo. That makes Shenzhen less affordable than Hong Kong in terms of pay. As a result, some companies are moving to cheaper coastal cities like Suzhou, which have their own tech hubs. A quarter of the Shenzhen offices were empty in June, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The Government seems to know. Part of the new policy package includes a clause that allows Shenzhen to convert more nearby farmland into housing. But the point is that the more special privileges you have, the more attractive you will be to the real estate sector.

