Honor 30i: the most modest version, 4G, with Kirin 710 and with triple camera

By Brian Adam
Honor 30i: the most modest version, 4G, with Kirin 710 and with triple camera
Honor 30i: The Most Modest Version, 4g, With Kirin 710

Honor 30i: the most modest version, 4G, with Kirin 710 and with triple camera

Brian Adam - 0
Honor 30 models are not lacking: there is the Honor 30, the Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite, the Honor 30 Pro...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Honor 30i: the most modest version, 4G, with Kirin 710 and with triple camera

Honor 30 models are not lacking: there is the Honor 30, the Honor 30s, the Honor 30 Lite, the Honor 30 Pro and the Honor 30 Pro + and now the Honor 30i, the most modest of all and that comes with a certain kinship to last year’s Huawei P30 Lite, at least in its cameras and processor.

The Honor 30i is a new mid-range with Kirin 710 and 4,000 mAh battery battery, with 48 megapixel triple camera and a 6.3-inch OLED screen that integrates the fingerprint reader under its surface. Unlike the rest of Honor 30, this is a model with 4G connectivity.

Honor 30i data sheet

Honor 30i

screen

AMOLED 6.3 “
Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

157.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm
171.5 g

Processor

Kirin 710F

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8
8 MP f / 2.4
2 MP f / 2.4

Battery

4000 mAh

Operating system

Android 10
Magic UI 2.1.0

Connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.1
NFC

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Price

202 euros to change

The most basic Honor 30 and with 4G

screen

The Honor 30 has a certain flavor of 2019, especially in some components such as the processor, with the overused Kirin 710 in charge of power, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. This mid-range processor from the house has 4G connectivity, which is a fundamental difference between this Honor 30i and the rest of the models in the series.

The Honor 30i screen is a panel AMOLED with a diagonal of 6.3 inches and Full HD + resolution, with a standard refresh rate that hides the fingerprint reader under its surface. At the top is the drop-shaped notch for the front camera.

This front camera has a resolution of 16 megapixels, while behind is the triple camera, with a main sensor of 48 megapixels and aperture of f / 1.8, a wide angle of 8 megapixels and a third sensor for calculating the depth.

Camera

As for the battery, the Honor 30i mounts a 4,000 mAh battery, although the load remains at a standard 10W. The terminal has NFC connectivity and a headphone jack on the top of the phone. What it doesn’t have is Google Services, so it launches with Android 10 with Magic UI 2.1.0 and Huawei Services, including App Gallery.

Honor 30i versions and prices

Colorshonor

The Honor 30i has been officially announced in Russia, and we have no further information on availability in other regions at this time. There you can buy a single version in the colors green, black and pink and a gift of your choice (Honor Band 5i, Honor Sport Pro AM66, Honor Watch Magic or Honor Band 5) for a price of 17,990 rubles, about 202 euros to change.

More information | Honor

