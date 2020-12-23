Honor aims to sell 40 million more phones than Huawei in 2021

- Advertisement -

Huawei launched the Honor sub-brand in 2013 to complement its own brand amid intensifying competition with Xiaomi and other low-cost mobile manufacturers, with China being its main market. Last month, Huawei sold the Honor brand to a consortium of Chinese companies in an attempt to avoid the US export ban. According to the publication Nikkei, Honor plans to increase its production by 40%, to reach about 100 million units in 2021. While Honor plans to make about 100 million phones in 2021, its former owner Huawei plans to ship about 60 million. The 160 million devices combined represent a decrease of around 20% from Huawei’s production plan for 2019. What remains to be seen is whether it will be able to acquire the necessary components, since the last word is in the US government. Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, said earlier this month that the leading mobile chipmaker has held talks with Honor executives and that Qualcomm is pleased that the market has a new entrant. Rick Tsai, CEO of MediaTek, a Taiwan-based manufacturer that supplies processors to Huawei and Honor, said his company has spoken with legal consultants and is evaluating whether it can supply Honor and comply with US controls thereon. weather. Huawei had a 14.7% share of the global smartphone market in the July-September quarter, 5.3 percentage points less than the previous quarter, due to US sanctions, according to consultancy IDC. Among the factors that will play a role in the upcoming US Commerce Department decision is whether incoming President Joe Biden, who will be inaugurated on January 20, will uphold the policies of the Donald Trump administration.