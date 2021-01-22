Honor announces the new View40, the first smartphone of the post-Huawei era

- Advertisement -

A few months after the sale of Honor by Huawei, the Chinese company announced the new View40, the first smartphone of the post-Huawei era, during an online event called “Sense The Future”.

The device includes one 6.72 inch OLED curved screen with resolution of 2676×1236 pixels, which can cover the entire DCI-P3 color space. The panel also supports 120Hz refresh rate, with response time up to 300Hz, which makes the whole user experience smoother. HDR10 support is also guaranteed, an aspect not to be taken lightly as it offers richer lights and details.

Under the body there is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ as a SoC, with Turbo X GPU optimization and Hunter Boost technology that improves gaming performance.

There battery, on the other hand, is from 4000 mAh and supports the 66W SuperCharge, which with 15 minutes of charging allows you to get a charge at 60% and in 35 minutes the full one. 50W wireless charging is also supported, which charges the battery to 50% in 30 minutes without cables.

As for the photographic sector, however, on the rear body we find a sensor from 50MP RYYB, which also guarantees 4K video recording and low-light photo shooting. Finally, the 5G modem is obviously also present.

At the moment, however, Honor View40 is only available in the Chinese market.