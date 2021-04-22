Honor: how the brand cares for the environment

- Advertisement -

As part of Earth Day, Honor announced a series of measures they adopt to contribute to environmental stewardship, including the adoption of renewable soy ink for printing, the elimination of toxic substances in the manufacturing process, compliance with strict environmental regulations and the development of a program of recycling.

“In Honor, we are dedicated to adopting a sustainable approach in our business operations seeking a harmonious balance between technological development and environmental protection”said George Zhao, CEO of Honor Device Co. “We strive to create reliable and innovative products for our consumers, taking green initiatives into account, while making a conscious effort to achieve the sustainability of our planet.”

The company is committed to using eco-friendly soy ink to replace traditional non-renewable petroleum-based ink in the production of all product storage packaging and user manuals. Thus, the company has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 68 tons, which is equivalent to the volume of carbon dioxide (CO2) that 3,778 trees can absorb in a single year.

Since 2017, Honor has recycled more than 1,650 tons of electronic waste from its distribution channels. (Photo: Honor)

Likewise, six potentially harmful substances that have not yet been regulated by law, have ceased to be used. Honor invests hundreds of millions of dollars annually in this process to minimize the potential impact on the environment. This has been implemented in all of the company’s smartphones, tablets and wearables, eliminating around 2,896 tons of potentially harmful substances.

That is why it strives to reduce the impact of its manufacturing process and its business operations on the environment, carrying out life cycle management from the raw material selection phase to the disposal of waste.

What about recycling? Honor has now added an advanced reuse and recycling system to greatly reduce the cost of production and preserve unnecessary consumption of natural resources. Since 2017, Honor has recycled more than 1,650 tons of electronic waste from its distribution channels.

The company is dedicated to making smart lives possible for all people, while minimizing environmental impact to the greatest extent possible.