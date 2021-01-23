Tech News

Honor hunting for partners: agreements signed with Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and other giants

By Brian Adam
Today Honor announced the new View40, the first smartphone produced after breaking up with the former parent company Huawei. With the launch, however, CEO George Zhao revealed that the company has already signed key partnerships with other giants of the tech world and would be dealing with many other US companies.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Zhao described the past five months as “An extremely difficult but significant period for Honor” as Honor had to make aimportant transition to an independent company future, free to deal with companies based in the United States, which the Shenzhen giant cannot do following the measures taken by former US President Donald Trump.

Among the brands with which Honor has already concluded negotiations there is, for example, Microsoft for the use of Windows 10 in laptops produced by the Chinese company; or, the list continues with semiconductor manufacturers MediaTek and Qualcomm, or major brands such as AMD, Intel, Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix and Sony.

Honor now intends to focus on mid-range and high-end market segments and will also expand its presence abroad, and then also work on the Internet of Things world, offering the same quality that they guaranteed under Huawei if not even better. Nicole Peng of Canalys said: “They wanted to show that they are resurrected after the fall of Huawei so that customers can trust and receive the same quality that Huawei aimed for the brand”.

Finally, there are rumors of a return of Google Mobile Services in the smartphones signed by Honor: according to a Russian newspaper, in fact, the two companies are already in the negotiation phase to re-establish commercial relations.

