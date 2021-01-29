Honor is in talks with Google to reuse its services in smartphones

- Advertisement -

Honor in this period is signing a wide range of agreements with other US giants such as Intel, AMD and Microsoft following the separation from Huawei, but the real turning point for the Chinese company could be the negotiations started with Google to reintroduce Google Mobile Services to smartphones products in the future.

According to what was reported by the South China Morning Post, in fact, the CEO George Zhao would be very willing to resume contacts with the Mountain View company, the most important that is now missing from the list of Honor business partners. Indeed, Zhao claimed in an exclusive interview with SCMP that he is already in contact with Big G.

Several rumors already spoke of a possible return of Google services in the Honor V40 or View40 model, presented a few days ago however without Google Mobile Services Supplied. Being the Chinese version, some tipster are quite certain that in the rest of the world the smartphone will arrive only after the conclusion of the negotiations with the US company.

As stated by Zhao himself, “Our goal this year is to make our flagship smartphones able to compete with Apple and Huawei products in China”; therefore, since the meat on the fire is really a lot, we can expect positive progress regarding the partnership between the two companies, so as to reconfirm the brand also in the West and accumulate, albeit slowly, important successes.

Honor is also thinking about the world of laptops and smart bands: at the beginning of January, the company presented MagicBook Pro 2021 and Honor Band 6.