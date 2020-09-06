Honor is preparing to announce a gaming notebook called Hunter

Tech NewsGaming

By Brian Adam
Following the announcements made in the context of the 2020 edition of the IFA in Berlin, Honor is preparing to unveil other products. More precisely, the Chinese company is about to introduce a gaming notebook.

In particular, according to what was reported by GSMArena, Honor has formalized the fact that on September 16, 2020 it will hold an event in China, also publishing a teaser image that leaves no room for too many doubts (you can see it at the bottom of the news). The protagonist of the presentation will be Honor Hunter, a gaming notebook which has been rumored for some time now.

However, in the above image they are also seen two smartwatches, which seem to be the Watch GS Pro and Watch ES models presented at the IFA just a few days ago. It is not clear if the gaming laptop will also arrive in other markets besides the Chinese one, but it seems to be an interesting product. In fact, some rumors describe a notebook that has a high-caliber cooling system, an RGB backlit keyboard, an Intel Core i7 processor and a design that particularly winks at gamers.

We have no further information about the device, but many are waiting with interest for the presentation, also given the excellent quality / price ratio of laptops like MagicBook 14. Will Honor Hunter be able to convince gamers? We will see: the September 16, 2020 it’s not that far!

