Honor launches the 2021 Winter Sales: discounts up to 73% on smartphones and more

There are not only discounts on Apple devices in these hours. Indeed, Honor has decided to launch theinitiative “Winter Sales 2021”, which offers discounts of up to 73% on smartphones and other devices. The offers will end in a few days, so you might be interested in taking a look right away.

You can find all the details directly on Honor’s official website, which showcases the promotions launched by the Chinese brand. Just to give you some examples about the products discounted in these hours by Honor, below is a selection of the main offers relating to the “2021 Winter Sales”. At the time of writing, the Chinese company’s official portal reports that the discounts will end in 10 days, so January 31, 2021.

Honor Winter Sales 2021: 5 offers on smartphones and smartwatches

Honor 9A : € 119.90 (instead of € 149.90, savings of € 30);

: € 119.90 (instead of € 149.90, savings of € 30); Honor 9X Lite : € 159.90 (previously € 199.90, discount of € 40);

: € 159.90 (previously € 199.90, discount of € 40); Honor MagicWatch 2 42 mm : € 99.90 (instead of € 159.90, savings of € 60);

: € 99.90 (instead of € 159.90, savings of € 60); Honor Watch Magic + Classic Earphone : € 69.90 (previously € 229.80, discount of € 159.90);

: € 69.90 (previously € 229.80, discount of € 159.90); Honor Watch GS Pro + Bluetooth Sport Earphone: € 169.90 (instead of € 319.80, saving of € 149.90).

In short, Honor has launched several interesting discounts on its devices. If you want to learn more about some of the products mentioned, you can do it through our review of Honor MagicWatch 2, as well as through that of Honor Watch GS Pro.