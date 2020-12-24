Honor Magicbook Pro Review: A Powerful And Versatile Laptop

The Honor brand, which has now passed into the hands of Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, is recently offering several interesting solutions in the world of laptops. We have already analyzed some products on these pages, but now the time has come to take a step forward in terms of price, since Honor MagicBook Pro is sold for 799.90 euros on the company’s official website (8 / 256GB), in discount these days at 749.90 euros.

We have had the opportunity to test this laptop, in the 16 / 512GB variant that costs 899.90 euros, over the last few weeks: let’s see how it behaved in the Honor MagicBook Pro review.

Design, unboxing and connectivity

Let’s start with a clarification: as you will notice from the photos, the German version of the laptop was provided for the test. This means that in the pictures you will see a keyboard layout of that type. Do not be “scared” by the presence of keys such as “Strg” and “Entf”: the laptop sold in Italy has our own layout. As for the sales package, the latter simply includes MagicBook Pro, a good length USB Type-C / USB Type-C cable, the 65W charger and various manuals. In short, the equipment goes straight to the point, just as expected from Honor.

Extracting the laptop from the package, we note that the design broadly incorporates what was seen in the past with other devices of the Chinese company. Construction and look are not entirely convincing, since right from the start there is no “premium” feeling that a device of this type should give. The main material used is aluminum, therefore the constructive solidity is not lacking. This, however, is detrimental to the look of the laptop, which is anonymous.

The Space Gray coloring certainly does not help, increasing the sense of déjà vu. The dimensions are equal to 369 x 234 x 16.9 mm, for a weight of about 1.7 kg. The handling is not bad: it is certainly not the lightest laptop on the market, but it gets carried away.

Opening the lid you can see the presence of a well-backlit keyboard, flanked by the speakers. On the right is the power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor and always proved responsive during our test. At the bottom there is also a large touchpad: we have never had any problems with it. What made us turn up our noses a bit is the feedback from the keyboard: the travel is short and fine, but you don’t get the feel of an adequate response.

Nothing transcendental, but also given the price range we would have expected more from Honor. Note the presence ofunmissable 720p pop-up webcam, located under the appropriate button. Some people like the low angle shot and are “repudiated” by others, but despite everything, it works fairly well.

The right side of the laptop houses the 3.5mm audio jack, flanked by two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports. On the left we find a USB Type-C port, which is used for power supply, an HDMI 2.0, a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 and the status LED.

Honor MagicBook Pro datasheet

The handset shows up with a large 16.1 inch IPS screen with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 90% screen-to-body ratio and 1000: 1 contrast ratio. The side edges are rather contained and the brightness is good, so much so that it allows you to use the laptop even in contexts where other devices struggle. Calibration is excellent and watching movies and TV series with this panel is a pleasant experience, keeping in mind also the higher diagonal compared to those of other laptops available on the market.

To underline the fact that the screen can be tilted up to a certain point, contrary to what happened with other laptops of the company that we have tried in the past.

Also interesting are the components under the body, since Honor MagicBook Pro has a AMD Ryzen 5 4600H six-core processor operating at a base frequency of 3.0 GHz. The boost frequency is 4.0 GHz. For the uninitiated, this is one of the latest proposals from the Californian company. The powerful processor is accompanied by the Radeon RX Vega 6 GPU, as well as, in our case, by 16GB of Dual-Channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD (there is the usual partitioning into two units). This is a respectable hardware sector, capable of providing excellent performance in terms of office use, without disdaining even some “heavier” activities.

The 56 Wh battery, which guarantees good autonomy, is accompanied by fast charging at 65W. There is no lack of Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0, while the operating system is Windows 10 Home 64-bit. Present the classic additions to which Honor has accustomed us for some time, among which we find the Multi-screen Collaboration functionality and the PC Manager application.

User experience during the review

Given the creative ambitions of Honor MagicBook Pro, among the most congenial uses to the product is the one related to the Adobe suite, from Photoshop to Lightroom, passing through After Effects. In this field Honor has worked well, taking advantage of the greater hardware power than the 2019 model for optimize rendering and conversion times, which are at good levels for a laptop of this price range, while not reaching professional devices, making the work of creators faster. For the latter, MagicBook Pro can certainly prove to be an excellent companion, also given the high coverage of the sRGB color space, as well as the presence of a certification that guarantees the absence of flickering and relieves eye fatigue.

The latter, together with the side screen edges of just 4.9mm and the screen-to-body ratio of 90%, is also useful for lovers of multimedia content. Indeed, the 16.1-inch display is large and offers good brightness, which is well suited to the user who often uses the laptop to watch movies and TV series. In support of the display there are also Virtual Surround speakers, which do not disappoint and are indeed able to make listening more pleasant in this field. Of course, it is still a laptop and therefore the general quality reaches a certain point, but here we are on excellent levels compared to many other products on the market.

For the rest, on these pages video games are daily bread and we could not therefore refrain from playing a few games with this notebook, also considering the more performing hardware sector than other solutions. MagicBook Pro it is not a machine designed primarily for gaming, but it defends itself well in practice. Do you want to play a game of Mortal Shell between one episode of a TV series and another? You can do this with the “Bass” preset and play around with the settings a bit. Don’t expect a top-notch experience in terms of fluidity, but for the average user the title is playable. The pastime linked to Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which runs discreetly at “Medium”, is more enjoyable, although for greater fluidity it is good to go down to “Low”. Instead, it is difficult to focus on titles like The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt, given that in some contexts the frame rate drops dramatically and the gaming experience is limited. In any case, the minimum requirements in Full HD are met for titles like Fortnite, Valorant, Minecraft, Among Us and The Sims 4, so a little casual gaming can be done.

The dual fan cooling system has always done its duty even in the most agitated situations, keeping temperatures on good values ​​and without ever making the heat feel too much on the body. Much also depends on how it is used, but in general Honor has done a good job. As for autonomy, we have always managed to make it to the end of the day with our use. It is difficult to provide you with precise data, since a notebook can potentially be used in a thousand ways, as well as as a secondary device, but just know that the autonomy is excellent and recharging takes place in about an hour and a half.