Honor officially launches its first gaming laptop: here is Hunter V700

After the first announcement on September 6 by Honor at the 2020 edition of the IFA in Berlin, now the Honor Hunter V700 gaming notebook has finally shown itself to the public: it is the first gaming laptop of the Chinese company, a decidedly higher-level successor to the MagicBook series.

Honor Hunter V700 will first be available in three variants, all with 10th generation Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA branded GPUs and SSDs:

Intel Core i5-10300H processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card and 512GB of internal memory;

Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and 512GB of storage;

Intel Core i7-10750H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card and 1TB of internal memory;

To finish the list of hardware components are 16GB of DDR4 RAM; therefore there are not bad components under the body, for a product that – at least, on paper – turns out to be interesting and competitive. Outside the body instead we see a 16.1-inch IPS LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate, resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and edges only 4.7mm thick. The point of maximum thickness of the laptop, however, measures 19.9mm.

To ensure excellent performance and greater longevity is also the “Wind Valley” design for heat dissipation with two 12V fans which, according to Honor itself, will allow the laptop to maintain lower temperatures than many competitors: the stress tests published by the company show that it has reached a maximum of 89 ° C even with the processor at the maximum speed of 5GHz, while the keyboard rarely reached 48 ° C.

On the connectivity side we have an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.2, one USB 2.0, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and headphone and earphone jack next to the photo for charging the 56Wh battery inside the computer. In addition, Honor Hunter V700 will have an unprecedented wireless function that will allow share your favorite mobile games directly with your handset, also playing with keyboard and mouse.

The only detail that perhaps not everyone interested in the new Honor laptop will like: this product will only be available in China and it is not known if and when it will arrive in the rest of the world. In any case, the prices for the three variants are respectively equal to 7,499 CNY (1,110 dollars at the current exchange rate), 8,499 CNY (or 1,257 dollars) and 9,999 CNY (or 1,480 dollars).