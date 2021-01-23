Honor plans to enter the high-end now that it is not part of Huawei

- Advertisement -

During the Honor V40 launch conference that took place today, the company’s CEO, George Zhao, stated the company’s intentions after the separation from Huawei. Honor continues to have more than 8,000 employees after the spin-off, and its aim is to launch mid- and high-end devices soon, while considering using HarmonyOS in the future. More than half of the employees work in the company’s research and development department, which includes more than five R&D centers, with more than 100 laboratories worldwide and more than 3,000 service centers and 43 research centers. serving users in more than 82 countries and regions. George Zhao also added that Honor will be dedicated to maintaining its standard of service experience and that each of its products undergoes more than 400 rigorous tests and comes with more than 20 global certification standards. In particular, the executive also stated that Honor will work on the launch of mid-range and high-end smartphones in the future, to increase its presence in its home country and in the foreign market, along with an expansion of its IoT products. Honor has also revealed that it now has its own deals with some tech firms, including AMD, MediaTek, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Sony. Interestingly, the CEO of the company also spoke about HarmonyOS and its future with its devices. Following its separation from Huawei to avoid US sanctions, the newly launched Honor V40 arrives with Google support and services. Zhao stated that the company is currently evaluating HarmonyOS, and that it will make the decision to use the new OS depending on its progress in open source.