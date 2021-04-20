Honor Play 5T Lite: large capacity battery and good design for an Android 10 phone

For all intents and purposes, Honor is already an independent phone company from Huawei, the brand under which it grew up and with which it shared a roof until the last consequences of the US blockade. Thus, now released and under another owner, the firm puts into circulation the new Honor Play 5T Lite.
Despite independence, in Honor they still cannot access Google services, something that matters little in their country of origin, and that is why Android 10 is still used, masked under Magic UI 4.0, for the new phone that goes on sale in China from next April 27.
Honor Play 5T Lite datasheet
|
Honor Play 5T Lite
|
Screen
|
6.6 inch IPS LCD
|
Processor
|
MediaTek Helio P35
|
Versions
|
6GB / 128Gb
|
Rear cameras
|
Main: 13 megapixels
|
Frontal camera
|
8 megapixels
|
Drums
|
6,000 mAh
|
System
|
Android 10
|
Connectivity
|
4G Dual
|
Dimensions and weight
|
–
|
Others
|
Fingerprint reader on the side
|
Price
|
6/128: 1,299 yuan or 166 euros
A low-profile or inexpensive midline
The new Honor Play 5T Lite from the Chinese manufacturer sets foot on the market sporting a 6.6-inch diagonal IPS LCD panel with HD + resolution, a panel that has a notch at the top to house an 8-inch front camera. megapixels. The fingerprint reader of the device travels to the side and under this screen lies a battery of 6,000 mAh with fast charge of 22.5W.
Regarding the processor, Honor opts for a Helio P35 from MediaTek that is accompanied by a single option of RAM and internal storage, although we can expand it thanks to a microSD. So we have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space for a device that runs Android 10 under Magic UI 4.0.
We get to the rear cameras and here we have 13 megapixels for the main camera, 5 megapixels for a super wide angle camera, 2 megapixels for a camera with macro focus and another 2 megapixels for a camera whose only function is to take depth measurements. The phone offers 4G, WiFi 4, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, headphone port and USB C port for charging and file transfer.
Versions and prices of the Honor Play 5T Lite
Honor’s new phone initially arrives in China in black and blue. On April 27 the first ‘flash’ sale will take place and later it will be put up for sale by the usual procedure, and for now we have no news that he will leave his country. We will be attentive in case this occurs.
- Honor Play 5T Lite with 6GB / 128GB: 1,299. yuan or 166 euros to change
Via | Gizmochina