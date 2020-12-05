Tech NewsMobileReviews

Honor: smartphones and smartwatches in the top range

By Abraham
0
32
Honor 9x Pro
Honor 9x Pro

Must Read

Hardware

Difference between a “router”, a “modem” and a “switch”

Brian Adam - 0
When it comes to network installation between computers, there are physically very similar devices, such as a router, a modem and a switch, but...
Read more
Tech News

Echo Frames: the smart glasses according to Amazon

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon gave birth to the second generation of Echo Frames, tech glasses that make simplicity their strong point. Smart glasses have always been one of...
Read more
Apps

DailyArt, an app that every day invites us to learn about a work of art and its creator

Brian Adam - 0
We live too fast with our attention on too many stimuli, and much of the blame is on the computer in our...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Review: The versatile tablet for the whole family

Brian Adam - 0
In the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review we deal with a tablet that is well suited to the home context, between children and parents. Technology...
Read more
Abraham

It pays to be quick: The Honor 9X Pro is currently available with huge discounts. Smartwatches are also on offer.

Honor’s 9X Pro is just a year old and still offers good features. It will be on sale at Amazon on December 4th, as will the slightly stripped-down Lite version.

The 9X Lite model has a 6.5-inch frameless full-screen display, a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is also 128 GB of internal memory on board, which can be expanded by up to 512 GB via microSD. Fingerprint sensor, a powerful battery with 3,750 mAh, dual SIM and Kirin 710 eight-core processor (up to 2.2 GHz) round off the equipment.

The 9X Lite is available from Amazon in a bundle with Honor Classic Earphones for 159.90 euros. Without the headphones, you can get the cell phone from € 154.40 at Media Markt and Saturn.

The Pro version has a 6.59 inch display, 256 GB memory, 58 megapixel triple and 16 megapixel front cameras. The mobile phone is currently available from Amazon for 209.99 euros. This is currently the cheapest price.

Anyone looking for a cheap smartwatch to match their new mobile phone will also find it. The Honor Watch ES Smartwatch with heart rate measurement comes with a 4.2 centimeter touch display and, in addition to the usual sports functions, also offers sleep monitoring, a virtual personal trainer and measurement of oxygen saturation. At Amazon you can get the watch together with a smart body fat scale from Honor for 99.99 euros.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Community

Smartphone in winter: properly protect your mobile phone from the cold

Abraham - 0
In winter, the cell phone or smartphone is exposed to particular stress. We show you how to protect your cell phone and especially the...
Read more
Latest news

Motorola Razr: Pocket Smartphone Features, Design and Price

Abraham - 0
Motorola Razr 5G's revolutionary flexible material allows the 6.2 "OLED display to fold in half and fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. Motorola...
Read more
Latest news

The best tricks to save mobile data

Abraham - 0
Mobile data on a cell phone is essential for communication, therefore, here we tell you the best tips so that your data never runs...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©