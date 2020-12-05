Honor: smartphones and smartwatches in the top range

It pays to be quick: The Honor 9X Pro is currently available with huge discounts. Smartwatches are also on offer.

Honor’s 9X Pro is just a year old and still offers good features. It will be on sale at Amazon on December 4th, as will the slightly stripped-down Lite version.

The 9X Lite model has a 6.5-inch frameless full-screen display, a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is also 128 GB of internal memory on board, which can be expanded by up to 512 GB via microSD. Fingerprint sensor, a powerful battery with 3,750 mAh, dual SIM and Kirin 710 eight-core processor (up to 2.2 GHz) round off the equipment.

The 9X Lite is available from Amazon in a bundle with Honor Classic Earphones for 159.90 euros. Without the headphones, you can get the cell phone from € 154.40 at Media Markt and Saturn.

The Pro version has a 6.59 inch display, 256 GB memory, 58 megapixel triple and 16 megapixel front cameras. The mobile phone is currently available from Amazon for 209.99 euros. This is currently the cheapest price.

Honor smartwatch

Anyone looking for a cheap smartwatch to match their new mobile phone will also find it. The Honor Watch ES Smartwatch with heart rate measurement comes with a 4.2 centimeter touch display and, in addition to the usual sports functions, also offers sleep monitoring, a virtual personal trainer and measurement of oxygen saturation. At Amazon you can get the watch together with a smart body fat scale from Honor for 99.99 euros.