Honor V40 could support Google services and have important news for the camera

Yesterday some rumors gave the imminent return of Google services in Honor smartphones, but according to a news of the last hours it would be precisely thelatest model Honor V40 to arrive on the market in the coming weeks with the supplied Google Mobile Services.

This was reported by the Russian site Lenta RU, also taken up by Gizchina, according to which the company that has just separated from Huawei is already discussing with the Mountain View giant to reinstate its famous basic applications for Android smartphones in its upcoming mobile devices. Yet, according to the latest information we have reported, Honor V40 should come with Huawei Mobile Services, and therefore AppGallery, as its development would still begin when Honor appeared to be a brand under the protective wing of the Shenzhen company.

But this is not the only big indiscretion regarding the Honor V40: according to the renowned Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, in fact, the range of smartphones should come with a standard 16 megapixel front camera accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor. In addition, there is no shortage of rumors about the possible 4,000 mAh battery and 50 W wireless charging for the version equipped with more RAM and storage. There will be no models like Honor V40 Pro or Pro Plus.

Finally, remember that Honor V40 5G is expected to launch in China on January 22, 2021, while in Europe it could arrive as Honor V40 View, although the date for this market is not yet known. During January, the Chinese brand has already presented the new Honor MagicBook Pro 2021 laptop and the new Honor Band 6 smartband.