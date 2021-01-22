Honor View 40: Honor’s first flagship of 2021 bets on a RYYB camera and two ultra-fast charges

- Advertisement -

The new independent Honor, as Huawei has sold it to a business consortium in Shenzhen, continues with the renewal of its catalog and has presented one of those models that first set foot in China and then take the path of the international market by changing their man. An old acquaintance from its catalog, in fact, which initially has been called Honor V40 but which we will know, most likely, as Honor View 40 when I cross its borders.

And as expected, this View 40 bets on components that have not been manufactured by Huawei, such as its brain. At the command of the phone we find a MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 1000+, which automatically gives us access to 5G but this Honor View 40 has more to offer and some of its features are quite interesting.

Honor View 40 / Honor V40 datasheet

Honor View 40 / Honor V40 screen 6.72 inch OLED

Ratio 19.5: 9

FullHD + at 2,676 x 1,236

440ppp density

Refresh at 120Hz

300Hz touch refresh

HDR10

Curved screen Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ at 2.6GHz

ARM Mali G77 MC9 Versions 8GB / 128GB (China only)

8GB / 256GB

LPDDR4X

UFS 2.1 Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.9

Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.4

Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4

Laser focus Frontal camera 16 megapixels f / 2.0

Ambient light sensor Drums 4,000 mAh

66W fast charge

50W wireless charging System Android 10

Magic UI 4.0 Connectivity Dual 5G

Wifi

Bluetooth

NFC

Infrared

USB type C Dimensions and weight 163.07 x 74.26 x 8.06 mm

186 grams Others Fingerprint reader under the screen

Stereo speakers Price 8/128: 3,599 yuan / 456 euros

8/256: 3,999 yuan / 507 euros

Brain MediaTek, screen with high refreshment

As we said in the introduction, Honor dispenses with Huawei’s home-made components to fly independently under the wing of their new owners, and that shows in the choice of its processor. Here we have MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ running at 2.6GHz and supported by two variants: 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB. Both, of course, without microSD with which to expand.

Regarding the camera, the Honor View 40 bets on a 6.72 OLED panel and a fairly ordinary ratio (19.5: 9) but with a very strange resolution: 2,676 x 1,236. In short we would say that it is FullHD + but in reality it is more than that and less than QHD +. A rarity. What is not unusual is to see 120Hz refresh rate or 300Hz on touch panel refresh, which makes this phone an ideal model to squeeze games and other content, also for its stereo speakers.

Honor dispenses with Huawei components but maintains the RYYB camera designed together with Sony

We come to the cameras, with their 16 megapixels on the front accompanied by an ambient light sensor and we have to talk about the rear trio. 50 megapixels lead the main camera of the phone, with a RYYB sensor that is inherited from the agreement between Huawei and Sony. As secondary, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel camera with macro focus. The equipment has, by the way, laser focus.

We close with the battery (4,000 mAh, 66W fast charge, 50W wireless charge) and connectivity (5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB type C, infrared port). Well, and with the version of your operating system, an Android 10 that comes hidden behind Magic UI 4.0. We will see what happens when the phone goes international because, in theory, it should no longer mount EMUI. Or maybe yes.

Versions and prices of the Honor View 40 / Honor V40

The phone has been initially presented in China so it will still take a while to know its international availability and price. Meanwhile we are left with that it comes in three colors (rose gold, blue and black) and that its prices for the Chinese market are the following:

Honor View 40 with 8GB / 128GB : 3,599 yuan or 456 euros to change

: 3,599 yuan or 456 euros to change Honor View 40 with 8GB / 256GB: 3,999 yuan or 507 euros to change

More information | Honor