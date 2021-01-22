MobileAndroidTech News

Honor View 40: Honor’s first flagship of 2021 bets on a RYYB camera and two ultra-fast charges

By Brian Adam
Honor View 40: Honor's first flagship of 2021 bets on a RYYB camera and two ultra-fast charges
Honor View 40: Honor's First Flagship Of 2021 Bets On

Brian Adam
Honor View 40: Honor's first flagship of 2021 bets on a RYYB camera and two ultra-fast charges

The new independent Honor, as Huawei has sold it to a business consortium in Shenzhen, continues with the renewal of its catalog and has presented one of those models that first set foot in China and then take the path of the international market by changing their man. An old acquaintance from its catalog, in fact, which initially has been called Honor V40 but which we will know, most likely, as Honor View 40 when I cross its borders.

And as expected, this View 40 bets on components that have not been manufactured by Huawei, such as its brain. At the command of the phone we find a MediaTek chip, the Dimensity 1000+, which automatically gives us access to 5G but this Honor View 40 has more to offer and some of its features are quite interesting.

Honor View 40 / Honor V40 datasheet

Honor View 40 / Honor V40

screen

6.72 inch OLED
Ratio 19.5: 9
FullHD + at 2,676 x 1,236
440ppp density
Refresh at 120Hz
300Hz touch refresh
HDR10
Curved screen

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ at 2.6GHz
ARM Mali G77 MC9

Versions

8GB / 128GB (China only)
8GB / 256GB
LPDDR4X
UFS 2.1

Rear cameras

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.9
Angular: 8 megapixels f / 2.4
Macro: 2 megapixels f / 2.4
Laser focus

Frontal camera

16 megapixels f / 2.0
Ambient light sensor

Drums

4,000 mAh
66W fast charge
50W wireless charging

System

Android 10
Magic UI 4.0

Connectivity

Dual 5G
Wifi
Bluetooth
NFC
Infrared
USB type C

Dimensions and weight

163.07 x 74.26 x 8.06 mm
186 grams

Others

Fingerprint reader under the screen
Stereo speakers

Price

8/128: 3,599 yuan / 456 euros
8/256: 3,999 yuan / 507 euros

Brain MediaTek, screen with high refreshment

View40

As we said in the introduction, Honor dispenses with Huawei’s home-made components to fly independently under the wing of their new owners, and that shows in the choice of its processor. Here we have MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ running at 2.6GHz and supported by two variants: 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB. Both, of course, without microSD with which to expand.

Regarding the camera, the Honor View 40 bets on a 6.72 OLED panel and a fairly ordinary ratio (19.5: 9) but with a very strange resolution: 2,676 x 1,236. In short we would say that it is FullHD + but in reality it is more than that and less than QHD +. A rarity. What is not unusual is to see 120Hz refresh rate or 300Hz on touch panel refresh, which makes this phone an ideal model to squeeze games and other content, also for its stereo speakers.

Honor dispenses with Huawei components but maintains the RYYB camera designed together with Sony

We come to the cameras, with their 16 megapixels on the front accompanied by an ambient light sensor and we have to talk about the rear trio. 50 megapixels lead the main camera of the phone, with a RYYB sensor that is inherited from the agreement between Huawei and Sony. As secondary, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel camera with macro focus. The equipment has, by the way, laser focus.

We close with the battery (4,000 mAh, 66W fast charge, 50W wireless charge) and connectivity (5G, WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, USB type C, infrared port). Well, and with the version of your operating system, an Android 10 that comes hidden behind Magic UI 4.0. We will see what happens when the phone goes international because, in theory, it should no longer mount EMUI. Or maybe yes.

Versions and prices of the Honor View 40 / Honor V40

Colors

The phone has been initially presented in China so it will still take a while to know its international availability and price. Meanwhile we are left with that it comes in three colors (rose gold, blue and black) and that its prices for the Chinese market are the following:

  • Honor View 40 with 8GB / 128GB: 3,599 yuan or 456 euros to change
  • Honor View 40 with 8GB / 256GB: 3,999 yuan or 507 euros to change

More information | Honor

