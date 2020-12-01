Hootsuite publishes its 2021 Social Media Trends Report

The end of the year is approaching and it is time to analyze how the Social Media industry has changed in 2020 and what trends will prevail in the next year, if it is possible to make an estimate. In this context, Hootsuite has presented the fifth edition of its Annual Report on Trends in Social Networks, which reveals some emerging trends in social media to help brands and marketers get the most out of these platforms that are already employed by more than four million people around the world.

68% of users consider that brands do not share interesting content on social networks

The report presents very interesting conclusions. For example, it points out that 73% of the almost 12,000 professionals who have participated in it point to “increasing the acquisition of new clients” as their main objective for 2021. It is curious, because “only” 43% indicated last year that goal for 2020. In just one year, it has grown by 58% (30 percentage points).

In addition, increasing brand awareness (64%) and generating conversations: leads, purchases and product inquiries (45%), are the other two main objectives that respondents want to achieve on social networks in 2021.

On the other hand, the Return on Investment (ROI) is also a very important point for companies. 85% of organizations that integrate social data into other systems or procedures trust their company’s ability to accurately quantify return on investment of social networks.

Next year, in addition, will increase the budget considerably That professionals allocate to Instagram – you can see Instagram trends for 2021 here – since more than half of those surveyed, 61%, have that intention. Along the same lines, almost half plan to spend more on Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn. Despite the TikTok boom, there is still no increase in the intention to invest by companies in this social network.

78% of the marketers questioned say that Facebook is the most effective social platform to achieve their business objectives, followed by Instagram (70%) and LinkedIn (42%).

In addition, although for many users “finding fun or entertaining content” is the main reason they use social networks, the reality reflected in the Hootsuite report is that 68% of people believe that brands or companies do not share content interesting.

The report also highlights that 2020, marked by the global crisis, social unrest and widespread mistrust, has changed the world of social media and business. In this sense, this year, every second of every day 14 people have created a new account on social networks, amidst social distancing around the world. Brands, for their part, have to adapt and reorganize to face the complex changes that are taking place, and the new way of understanding social media by Internet users.

