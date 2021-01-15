Hopefully a third defeat at a beach in the hospitals in a week

- Advertisement -

However, NPHET estimates that they will be announcing at least 25 deaths due to Covid-19 every day for several weeks

Hospitals could face the “biggest challenge” in the third defeat of the coronavirus within a week, says NPHET Professor Philip Nolan.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and intensive care units would then begin to decline, Nolan said.

Even if the latest attempt to eradicate the disease has been successful, it is estimated that, by the end of this month, between 650-800 Covid-19 patients will be in hospitals each day and between 100-120 of those in ICU .

Those figures do not include the cases caused by outbreaks in hospitals at the end of a collapse, Professor Nolan said.

It is estimated that, if all goes well, hospitals will be in mid-February as they were before the third defeat.

While NPHET considers that there are some signs that we have suffered the worst of the third defeat as far as the number of new cases of the disease is concerned, a high mortality rate is predicted for some time to come.

Professor Philip Nolan said NPHET estimates that between 2,000-2,400 patients will be in the hospitals when the health system is most under pressure in the period ahead. Intensive care units can accommodate between 250-300 people.

According to yesterday ‘s figures, 1,789 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized and 169 of them were in an intensive care unit.

208 people died as a result of the Covid-19 January. 23 of these deaths were related to outbreaks in hospitals and 38 were related to outbreaks in nursing homes.

However, Professor Nolan and other members of NPHET said last night that there were some signs that we have suffered the worst of the third defeat as far as the number of new cases of the disease is concerned.

While there was evidence that we had “the turning corner”, a major effort was required for several weeks to bring the disease back under control.

The reproductive rate of the disease is between 1 and 1.3 weeks. That is a reflection of the great effort made by the community to eradicate the disease, said Professor Philip Nolan.

At Christmas the number of close contacts of people who contracted the disease averaged 4.8. This is now 2.3 or close to 1 if people in the same family who are meeting are excluded.

NPHET last night gave another insight into the recent soaring number of cases of the disease.

One in 67 people in the country tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two weeks. This means that 44% of all confirmed cases of the disease since the onset of the pandemic have been confirmed in the last two weeks.

3,955 new cases of the crown virus were announced by the Department of Health yesterday evening. Another 28 people with the disease have died.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, said each of their deaths was a disaster.

“People who were between died 25 and 98 years of age caused by the Covid-19 and all of those deaths are a disaster. We need to reduce the number of people we meet socially if we are to break the chain of transmission and protect those most vulnerable to this disease. Stay home and save people from death. ”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health that we could “change the course of this disease in the community” but that we must “stand firm and stay at home.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modeling Group, said this outbreak was different from what we saw in the spring and could have been worse.

“The fact that people of all ages in the community are now being infected with the virus and the risk of all of them becoming very ill is a matter of great concern… That is why we must all adhere to it the public health advice and staying at home, not only to protect ourselves but the hospital system and the health workers as well, ”said Nolan.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Director of the National Virus Reference Service, other types of the virus are likely to emerge worldwide in the coming months.

“Some of these new ones will be more contagious because they stick longer and better to the surface and therefore have a greater risk of being infected.

“But that is not to say that the public health council is not as effective against them. Social separation, hand washing, masks and staying at home are the best protection against the virus. ”

255,839 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland to date, 163,057 cases south of the border and 92,782 cases north of it.

4,021 people have died so far as a result of the pandemic, 2,488 people south of the border and 1,533 people north of it.