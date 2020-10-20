Horace Review: A unique platformer for Nintendo Switch

It would have deserved much more consideration, that small, splendid video game that goes by the name of Horace. Not that it escaped the lens of Everyeye (you can find the review of the PC version of Horace on our pages); yet, sad to say, it is in the order of things that some highly prized indie project ends up overwhelmed by the release tidal wave that every day wont run wild – for better or for worse – among the pages of digital stores.

However, the game born from the imagination of Paul Helman, made with Sean Scaplehorn and distributed by 505 Games, is a truly atypical title, to be discovered at all costs, which is why we are pleased to propose it again on the occasion of its debut on Nintendo Switch: a console that, moreover, really fits it. fits perfectly.

Tin man

From a formal point of view, Horace belongs to the noble lineage of platform games. Despite this, it would be deeply wrong to expect a product that fully complies with the canons of the genre.

The first anomaly lies in the fact that it is a platform where narration has a fundamental and predominant role. The core of the plot is anything but complex: faithful helper of a family of wealthy gentlemen, the sentient robot Horace, after having suddenly died, finds himself all of a sudden catapulted into another time, among the ruins of a sad post-war scenario, ready to experience a journey that, step by step, will lead him to grow on a “human” level. Nonetheless, from the very first moments of the game you can breathe the air of a sophisticated fairy tale, collodian in the themes and pleasantly British in the ways, told in great detail through a large number of cut scenes, all commented by the naive voice-conscience of the protagonist. A bit Pinocchio and a bit Bicentennial Man, Horace still struggles to distinguish good from evil.

The adventure will lead him to collide with events and supporting actors – all characterized to perfection – which will strongly question what he learned in his lighter years of life. A succession of experiences staged through a highly expressive pixel art, especially in the shooting of the close-ups of the various characters, and with rivers of words with polite, sensitive writing, but never childish or honeyed.

Primactor of a bittersweet story, Horace is in short the classic “diamond in the rough” about to build its own identity, a question that, curiously, is also reflected on the play front. At the start of the game, the android can only run and jump, but along the way there will be opportunities to acquire many new talents.

Wearing a pair of magnetized shoes, the robot will be able to walk on walls and ceilings (the setting itself will rotate according to the surface on which the avatar will land); when, after the story is over, his companions will show themselves willing to update the operating system, he will learn to lift and throw some more or less bulky objects.

The time will also come when, leaving behind his old home, Horace will cross the thresholds of a great metropolis, when the game structure will assume the connotations of metroidvania. Here he will have the opportunity to conquer further upgrades, this time, however, completely fending for himself. In fact, he will be able to buy them only if he is able to scrape together some money, collecting and reselling the tons of garbage abandoned everywhere, or doing various jobs – nothing more than small rhythm game-style minigames – at some local shops.

The rhythmic assignments are only the first sign that Horace is an unusually colorful video game in terms of gameplay.

The main challenge is that of a platformer that works in a similar way to Super Meat Boy and VVVVVV (recover the review of VVVVVV), in which the jumps to the millimeter, the paths full of deadly gadgets and an “upside down” type of progress are on the agenda. After that the campaign is studded with a myriad of unpredictable sui generis digressions, whose dynamics range from stealth to puzzle games, even passing beyond the confines of the dungeon crawler. The progression does not miss anything, not even some irresistible referential moments where the author indulges in citing everything and more, from the classics of literature to cinema, passing through the parodies of the videogame masterpieces of the past such as Arkanoid, Out Run and Sonic . Everything is properly contextualized and each of these elements blends with the others in a surprisingly convincing way: more than one might think, since then, among the folds of overflowing creativity, some slight cracks also tend to be glimpsed, especially in raw platforming stuff. However, they are trifles in the face of the entertainment – and emotions – that Horace knows how to dispense most of the time (the game, incidentally, lasts around the fifteen hours).

That said, the excellent playful harmony that distinguishes Paul Helman’s work means that Horace lends itself very well to a use on Nintendo Switch, despite the fact that we are talking about a common 1: 1 port.

As on a computer, its elegant grainy mantle, a clear homage to the 8 and 16-bit era, remains fantastic to admire within the edges of a home screen. Yet, once translated to the 6.2-inch portable display, experience earns a disproportionate amount of points, at least in terms of general pleasantness of use. It becomes a bit like sitting comfortably to leaf through a picture book, with the difference that each chapter is also playable. At the same price – around fifteen euros, just like on Steam – there is no doubt that the hybrid edition has that extra something that anyone who owns the hardware would do more than well to exploit.