Hours in line for a photo on Instagram: how a swing made this small Portuguese town famous

Who wouldn’t want to take a photo for their Instagram in such a dream location? This is what many people have thought this summer visiting a village in Portugal where it is this Tumblr or Pinterest-worthy swing.

It became popular thanks to the fact that little by little more and more people, influencers included, they will stop by the place to take photos worthy of their feed. It is in Miradouro do Cervo in Vila Nova de Cerveira, a town located near the Minho river very close to Galicia.

A quick glance through the geolocation on Instagram shows thousands and thousands of photos in the last year, especially summer, in this new attraction of the village. They even had to close it for a while as there was a saturation of visitors.

Constantino Costa, the president of the Freguesía (district), is the thinking head behind the CerLove swing. The idea came to him thanks to his son showing him other swings and they began to think that “in their mountains they have wonderful places with excellent panoramic views.” From that moment he had a vision of what would be a very “instagrammable” attraction, thinking ahead.

They went to the mountain together and saw that this viewpoint was ideal for such a project. He spoke with his colleagues on the board of the districts and they began to work on the project in what would be the next Instagram hit.

Does having popularity on Instagram translate into more tourism?

It’s hard to tell without some concrete numbers. The City Council tells us that they do not have official figures, both of tourists who came there and of economic impact on local consumption.

On the one hand, Constantino assures that “it has been a great success, between the months of June, July and August thousands of people passed through there”. We can see this from some photos taken this summer, where long lines formed to be able to take the photo on the famous swing.

He assures that there has been more tourism without a doubt, “many Spaniards who did not know Vila Nova de Cerveira were motivated by the swing”.

No Miradouro do Cervo fazem row pic.twitter.com/3anQzm820J – João Pedro Araújo (@ jparaujo91) August 18, 2020

From the City Council, however, they tell us that they did not notice a huge increase in the influx of people in the town, “since normally in summer and on weekends there is usually a lot of tourism.”

They had, for example, a new edition of ‘Crochet Sai à Rua’, so they could not say “if really part of the extra tourism that was noticed in the town comes from the influx that they always have with events like this or from the market that is celebrates”. It is an event in which the neighbors do creativity with crochet and decorate the villa. Already before it is a very massive and famous event in the area, so it is difficult to define exactly why this influx has existed.

On the other hand, if we take a look at Google Trends we can see that searches have skyrocketed after the inauguration of the swing, both in Spain and Portugal, so the interest is evident. Searches from Spain originate especially from Galicia.

If we also look at Google Maps we can see a visible growth of tourists (mostly Spanish) who visit the swing, complaining at the same time about the excessive queues and waiting that they have to pass to be able to take the photo.

Traffic jams that formed around the swing and referred to by commentators on Google Maps (Source: Ig @visite_cerveira)

Traffic jams that formed around the swing and referred to by commentators on Google Maps (Source: Ig @visite_cerveira)

We must also take into account the Covid-19 situation. One thing is the outdoor activities and another the activities in closed spaces. The feeling from local businesses is that there has been little difference before and after the swing.

João Paulo Cabral, director of the Hotel Minho, located in Vila Nova de Cerveira, explains that they cannot “say with certainty that there was an increase in tourists due to the CerLove swing, but it is true that many guests ask for information about the swing.”

“This is a bad year to be able to analyze the flow of tourists in the region, because with the conditions derived from the pandemic, although we have had a regular flow of national clients, the decrease in foreign tourists was very large (80%). No there was a moment that we can describe as having attracted more people from outside, despite the fact that it was a year of the Cultural Biennial at VN Cerveira “.

Between the Miradoiro do Cervo and Vila Nova de Cerveira there is a distance of 4.5 km.

The Cerveira Art Biennial is a set of contemporary art events that has been held in the town since 1978, being considered one of the most important meetings of contemporary artists in Europe. Without a doubt, it is a place with many tourist attractions and it is difficult to discern who arrives for these events and who arrives for the swing.

Another business, the Velha Rosa Pastry Shop, another typical place in the area, also tells us that it has not noticed “difference, neither growth of tourists nor customers” due to the swing. Colher de Pau, a restaurant, also agrees: they saw no difference in the number of customers compared to last year.

José Lima Guerreiro, manager of the Hotel Minho Belo, also located in the village, tells us that “this year, perhaps due to the pandemic, the people who came to Cerveira were fewer”, but that the customers who stayed “especially the Spaniards, they were going to see the swing “.

“Despite the crisis, the swing was and is a lure for Cerveira, perhaps even more than the Biennial. The most active month was August. Young Spanish people love to go to the swing.”

The day that the swing, curiously, had to close due to excess tourists

The swing was saturated by an excess of tourists, mostly Galicians, in August. Endless queues formed of people coming in their private cars. This meant that the access of ambulances and firefighters to the place could not be guaranteed. The attraction had to be temporarily closed.

Já publish here some coisas about o novo baloiço no Miradouro do Cervo. This photo is from the page, at 12h! pic.twitter.com/vfg0oVoD9i – Mateus Araújo Pires (@MateusAPires) August 26, 2020

“During three weekends they had to cut the access roads to the swing, because there were too many cars and given the risk of a possible fire that could have caused serious problems”, explains Constantino.

Long queues of tourists that formed this summer to take a photo on the CerLove swing (Source: Ig @visite_cerveira)

The City Council also clarifies that another reason was precisely because of the pandemic, there was too much agglomeration of people and it could cause infections.

It is not the first time that a place after being a phenomenon on Instagram or the Internet has been in trouble. Visibility can be good: it brings in new visitors who, perhaps, consume within the city or town initially attracted by the attraction or claim. However, at the same time it can lead to overcrowding.

An example, apart from the CerLove swing, may be La Muralla Roja in Valencia, which also had to start restricting the passage due to the large influx of people attracted by Instagram photos.

It is striking in this case that, having a pandemic in the middle, the swing has also been filled with visitors, as we can see in the photos. Even reaching the point of collapsing the entrances to it. What would it have been like if the Covid-19 situation had not occurred?

Home | Ok Portugal IG