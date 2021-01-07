Hours of anguish for Eduardo Videgaray and Sofía Torres: they still do not know if they have COVID-19 or not

- Advertisement -

Another artist who has recently had to face COVID-19 is Eduardo Videgaray, who along with his wife and close family has had to keep quarantine after being informed yesterday that he tested positive for the disease.

The presenter and radio host and his partner, Sofía Rivera Torres, had already been part of the controversy after they celebrated their marriage last November 2020, while Mexico was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had done so the target of criticism. However, the driver defended his position and said that he had always handled himself with all security measures. However, this time, nothing went well.

And it is that the same announcer affirmed that they went to visit relatives because they have had health problems related to gastrointestinal problems, however, at some point during the trip they were infected with COVID-19, Therefore, when they arrived, tests were carried out, which were negative for all: they decided to do a new test to be able to make sure of the veracity.

Given this, the Videgaray family came out scared because on this occasion Eduardo’s test came back positive, which caused confusion because they have not had activity outside of his home more than the happy trip, but the difference between the tests did not make a good impression on the family. So they wrote in a comment on their social networks:

We returned from a trip because we have a family who is hospitalized for a gastrointestinal problem. We have been doing Covid tests every 3 days to check that we are healthy and not putting anyone at risk. We went to a test last Tuesday, coming back from the trip, and we came out negative. We did another one on Sunday and in the second test all negative, except Eduardo: positive

In the most recent set of tests that were done, the Videgaray family ended up even more confused because on this occasion Sofía Rivera appeared as positive, but Eduardo came out negative, so they could not reach a conclusion. Thus, they decided to wait for tests in a hospital:

We are confused, stressed and disappointed, we don’t know what’s up, we no longer know what to believe and what to trust. We don’t have any symptoms, we feel fine. We will be isolated between now and Friday and we will do a test at the Hospital Angeles

In fact, after this terrible misunderstanding, Sofía Rivera Torres assured that the tests they do in laboratories have not given them quality results, so she decided to wait and carry out the tests directly in hospitals. He assured that they are not there so saturated the laboratory workers unlike the health institutions that are dedicated to the care of patients and described them as “more serious places”:

We are going to start going directly to hospitals, to more serious places to be able to do these tests, we have already realized that laboratories are beyond their capacities and I think they are making many mistakes, which puts many people at risk (.. .) For now, we do not know if we have or not, so they are not scared by our lives

