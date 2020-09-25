HOUSES OF THE OIREACHTAS / Irish by eight out of nine on new Oireachtas committee Friday, September 25 2020 Danny Healy-Rae is the only non-Irish speaker to be on the Joint Irish and Gaeltacht Committee

Eight of the nine members of the new Oireachtas Irish Language and Gaeltacht Committee speak Irish.

Kerry-based independent TD Danny Healy-Rae will be the only non-Irish speaker on the committee chaired by Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesman, Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Only one woman among the nine, independent TD Catherine Connolly, previously chaired the committee.

The committee consists of two former Gaeltacht ministers of state, Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh, who spent two terms in the Department of the Gaeltacht and Dara Calleary, Fianna Fáil, who spent two weeks there this summer.

The committee consists of three other TDs from Government parties, Fergus O’Dowd, Fine Gael, Marc Casey, Green Party, and Aindrias Moynihan, Fianna Fáil.

Moynihan, who hails from the Múscraí Gaeltacht, is the only member of the committee who is from the Gaeltacht, although most members’ constituencies have Gaeltacht areas.

The other Sinn Féin member of the committee is Pa Daly, who was elected to the Dáil in Kerry in this year ‘s general election.

A resolution on the establishment of a joint Oireachtas committee for the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht was presented to the Dáil this week.

The new title of the new committee will be the Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht, the Islands and the Irish Language Community.

Committee chairman Aengus Ó Snodaigh says, The biggest problem to be overcome is that Government departments “look in the cold” about the Irish language and about the Gaeltacht.

He says that the issue of funding the Irish language will be among his priorities.

Since the return of the northern assembly, “there will be no impediment to this Government now providing funding for Foras na Gaeilge and the Irish language organizations,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson will also focus on the language bill and a number of other issues.

“I will ensure that the Government is pressured to publish the Language Bill and to make that bill stronger.

“The bill is very important but it will not only save the Irish language. There is a need to look at Irish-medium education outside the Gaeltacht and at the implementation of the Education Policy for the Gaeltacht.

“Currently the Department of Education is working on the basis that the demand for Irish-medium education is to be met rather than nurtured and that is something that I will certainly be focusing on. I will also be focusing on the issue of the Údarás na Gaeltachta election. The Authority should be properly recognized as an enterprise organization and have the appropriate funding available to it. ”

Ó Snodaigh said that he was hopeful that the situation of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht would change for the better during the new Dáil term, but that the biggest challenge would be to change the attitude of people in Government and the state system.

“While the problems have been identified in the various useless strategies published by the government, the crisis in the Gaeltacht shows that the Gaeltacht and the Irish language have not been properly spent and that rights have not been granted to Irish speakers and Gaeltacht people,” he said. said the new chairman.