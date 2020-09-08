Latest newsMiddle East

Houthi drone strike on Saudi Arabia fails

By Brian Adam
0
6
Attacks by Houthis intensify since ceasefire in May, news agency (photo, file)
Houthi Drone Strike On Saudi Arabia Fails

Must Read

Editor's Pick

Swords, spears and other relics discovered in an Iron Age Poland cemetery

Brian Adam - 0
The earth beneath our feet can be a great treasure for those who know how to seek. Archaeologists from the University of Krakow's Institute...
Read more
Android

Realme 7 Pro: the latest from Realme comes with 64 MP quad camera and 65 W fast charge

Brian Adam - 0
After presenting this week its new Realme V3 and its Realme X7 and X7 Pro, the Chinese company has continued with its launch calendar...
Read more
Android

This labyrinth has three solutions. Can you solve them all?

Brian Adam - 0
What's better than putting yourself to the test with a nice game of logic? For this reason, brain teasers and puzzles have never "gone...
Read more
Tech News

The new Monte Ceneri tunnel is finally finished: it will revolutionize railway connections

Brian Adam - 0
Switzerland has finally completed and inaugurated the "Monte Ceneri Base Tunnel" with a length of 15.4 kilometers. The works began on June 2,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Attacks by Houthis intensify since ceasefire in May, news agency (photo, file)

Riyadh: Arab coalition forces track down a Yemeni Houthi drone in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said in a statement that an explosive-laden drone had entered Saudi Arabia from Yemeni airspace, according to the Arab News Agency. The drone was sent by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to harm the civilian population in Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Drone and landmine attacks on Saudi Arabia fail

Colonel Maliki said the Arab coalition had spotted the drone and shot it down. The coalition will continue to respond to violations of international law by the Houthis in the future.

Also read: Arab coalition forces thwart Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

According to the news agency, cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia have increased since the end of the Corona ceasefire since the end of May this year by Iran’s allied Houthi forces.

Related Articles

Latest news

Helicopter crash review still ongoing

Brian Adam - 0
The Department of Transport has confirmed that a review of a report on the helicopter crash in Mayo in 2017 is still ongoing six...
Read more
Latest news

Trade agreement with the European Union, the British Prime Minister set a deadline of October 15

Brian Adam - 0
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set an October 15 deadline to address concerns over a post-Bridget trade deal with the European Union. The...
Read more
Latest news

Decision today to reopen pubs

Brian Adam - 0
It is expected that the Government will decide today on the date when all the country's pubs can reopen. It is assumed that this will...
Read more
Latest news

Mairéad McGuinness appointed European Commissioner

Brian Adam - 0
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has appointed Margaret McGuinness as European Commissioner. Its tasks shall be financial services, financial stability and capital...
Read more
Latest news

Mukesh Ambani, a nonconformist Rockefeller

Brian Adam - 0
It all comes down to one person. Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is emerging as a modern John D. Rockefeller....
Read more
Latest news

European Union; Sanctions on 31 top Belarussian officials

Brian Adam - 0
Brussels: The European Union (EU) has imposed sanctions on 31 Belarussian officials over alleged rigged elections in which President Alexander Lukashenko won. According to the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©