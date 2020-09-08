Houthi drone strike on Saudi Arabia fails

Riyadh: Arab coalition forces track down a Yemeni Houthi drone in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman for the Arab Coalition Forces, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said in a statement that an explosive-laden drone had entered Saudi Arabia from Yemeni airspace, according to the Arab News Agency. The drone was sent by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to harm the civilian population in Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Drone and landmine attacks on Saudi Arabia fail

Colonel Maliki said the Arab coalition had spotted the drone and shot it down. The coalition will continue to respond to violations of international law by the Houthis in the future.

Also read: Arab coalition forces thwart Houthi missile attack on Saudi Arabia

According to the news agency, cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia have increased since the end of the Corona ceasefire since the end of May this year by Iran’s allied Houthi forces.