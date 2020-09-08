Latest newsMiddle East

Houthis claim drone strikes on Saudi airport

By Brian Adam
Houthis Claim Drone Strikes On Saudi Airport

Cairo: Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for a series of drone strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Houthi militia spokesman Yahya Sari claimed that several drones called “Samad III” had targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport in the early hours of the morning. As a result of these attacks, the airport remained inactive for several hours.

According to the international news agency, the Saudi coalition says that the drone sent by the Houthis in southern Saudi Arabia has been shot down. The drone was sent to target the civilian population and was equipped with explosives.

It should be noted that the airport located in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s western border province of Asir, which is adjacent to Yemen, is a target of Houthis and in the last two years it has been attacked by drones and missiles in which several people have been killed and many injured.

