How Apple trained the iPad to understand handwritten text

One of the new features of iPadOS 14 is the ability to automatically convert Apple Pencil handwritten strokes to text. This functionality of iPadOS 14 allows users with an Apple Pencil to write by hand in almost any text field, be it a web browser or an app. What you have written by hand is automatically converted to text, allowing users to not continually switch between the keyboard and Apple Pencil when entering data. Now Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, has explained how the training process has been. Federighi explained to Popular Mechanics that the basis of the functionality has been training through data collection. During the development of the functionality, Apple sought out people from all over the world and asked them to write things with the Apple Pencil. When it comes to understanding the strokes (of the writing), we did a data collection. We met people from all over the world and made them write things. We gave them a Pencil, and we made them write fast, write slowly, write inclined. All variations. That methodology is different from the simpler approach of scanning and analyzing existing writing. Federighi says the static lines were not enough. They needed to analyze how each letter was being formed by analyzing the movement of the Apple Pencil. If you understand the strokes and how the strokes were drawn, you can use that to disambiguate what was being written. Like most learning features in Apple products, all processing is done on the device, which presents some challenges. It has to be happening in real time, right now, on the device you are holding. Which means that the computing power of the device has to be such that it can do that level of processing locally. If you want to know what’s new in iPadOS 14, you can check out our recent iPad 11 Pro review.