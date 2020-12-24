How Bad Is Your Spotify? The AI ​​that will criticize your taste in music

- Advertisement -

The music we listen to is probably one of the first personal choices we make and one that could accompany us throughout our lives. That is why perhaps it tends to annoy us when someone speaks badly about a certain musical genre. However, this is something like what we have to deal with in many situations, although one of them should not be the one that we will present to you next, in the hands of Artificial Intelligence.

We are talking about How Bad Is Your Spotify, a website powered by Artificial Intelligence that will analyze your Spotify habits and critique your taste in music.

An AI that enters your Spotify and criticizes your musical taste

That the criticism of our musical taste from Spotify comes from the hand of Artificial Intelligence could be more friendly. The algorithm that analyzes our habits in How Bad Is Your Spotify is really interesting and it even seems that one person is behind the criticism. The comments that the application launches are loaded with sarcasm and the truth can be very funny because of how comical they are.

To use this application, we will only have to enter the website and give it access to our Spotify account. Then, the analysis process will begin where the Artificial Intelligence will ask you some questions and see your song history.

In the process, the page will give us some hilarious feedback on some songs it finds. Even, to spice up the process, you could show us a clip of a song that you probably don’t know, revealing the unfortunate taste of music that we might have according to the site. At the end, the page will deliver a final verdict on our musical taste, with which you can laugh for a few more minutes.

The idea behind this site is to generate an alternative to Spotify Wrapped, but full of humor, playing with something that usually annoys people, such as criticism of their musical taste. If you can take criticism, give it a try entering this link.

