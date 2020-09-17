How big are the moons of our Solar System? This animation shows us

Not just the moon, within our Solar System there are many other satellites, more than the planets themselves. Just think that Saturn, the world that has more moons than all the others, has 82 of them. Of course, not all these celestial bodies are massive and large like our satellite, and a new video shows it to us.

The YouTube channel MetaBallStudios, in fact, has created a new animation that shows what the moons of our solar system would look like if they were on Earth. The video, which you can find attached in this news, initially shows us the smallest moon of Saturn, about the size of New York City, reaching the largest of Jupiter: Ganymede, the most massive moon in our Solar System.

The celestial body in question is 5,268 kilometers wide. A European Space Agency (ESA) mission, slated for launch in 2022, has precisely the aim of studying this object, together with Callisto and Europa, the other moons of Jupiter. In fact, these seem to be the most likely places to find life.

Recently the spacecraft Juno has observed the north pole of Ganymede. Ice on the surface, especially at the poles, it is very different from what we have on Earth. It is called “amorphous ice”, is distinguished by a lack of long-range order in its atomic arrangement and is mainly produced by the rapid cooling of liquid water.