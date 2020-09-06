How big was the colossal megalodon? We finally know now!

The greatest white shark in Steven Spielberg’s film it would pale in front of the megalodon’s size, the prehistoric shark that lived between 3.6 and 4 million years ago. To date, the length of the creature had only been estimated, but now a new study has revealed the true size of its body and its fins as large as a man.

We can say that the megalodon was more than twice as long as a white shark and had one bite force of over ten tons. Jack Cooper of the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences and colleagues from Bristol and Swansea used a number of mathematical methods to define the size and proportions of this monster.

Previously the fossil shark, formally known as Otodus megalodon, was only compared to the white shark. Jack and colleagues however, for the first time, have expanded this analysis to include five modern sharks. “Before we could do anything, we had to check if these five modern sharks had changed proportions as they grew. If, for example, they were like humans, where babies have large heads and short legs, we would have had some difficulty projecting adult proportions for such a large extinct shark.“says Professor Mike Benton, a paleontologist from Bristol.

Experts, on the other hand, were surprised and relieved to find that in fact the cubs of all these modern sharks begin their lives as “little adults” and they don’t change in proportion as they get bigger. This means that the experts “simply” took the growth curves of the five modern shapes and projected the overall shape as they grew.

The results suggest that a 16-meter-long Otodus megalodon probably had a round head 4.65 meters long, a dorsal fin about 1.62 meters high (about the size of a man) and a tail 3.85 meters high.