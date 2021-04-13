How can AI help clinicians with triage?

- Advertisement -

Artificial intelligence has become an ally of medicine, to the point of becoming a very useful tool to help doctors to classify patients. In this case, through the reading and diagnosis of radiology images.

Such is the effectiveness of these types of algorithms that America’s largest physician-owned radiology company, Radiology Partners (RP), is implementing them. Specifically to the AI ​​of Aidoc. It is a system that not only facilitates the reading of radiology images, but also the classification of patients according to the degree of the lesion presented.

Therefore, this platform can help physicians make better decisions and address priority cases first. Similarly, this AI can help improve service in the more than 3,000 hospitals served by Radiology Partners.

“Fear, confusion and enthusiasm”

Although artificial intelligence promotes the automation of many processes, it also generates fear, fear that human beings will be replaced with machines with greater processing capacity. Following the adoption of Aidoc, Radiology Partners physicians had mixed emotions.

“Like most new things, the initial reaction to AI in radiology was mixed: a combination of fear, confusion and excitement. Partly due to the excessive hype surrounding AI’s image recognition capabilities represented by AI experts and in the popular press, there was great fear that AI would replace radiologists, ”said Dr. Nina Kottler. , Associate Medical Director of PR for Clinical Artificial Intelligence.

Aidoc allows to offer a better diagnosis

As we mentioned, Aidoc allows physicians to classify and prioritize patients. This means that it contributes to patient “treatment recommendations,” follow-up, and outcomes, as well as easing the burden on the clinician. As Rich Whitney, CEO and President of Radiology Partners, comments, “quite an impressive list of benefits!”

Therefore, artificial intelligence is presented as a very useful tool not only for radiologists, but for the health sector in general.

