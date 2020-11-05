‘How can you tell a boy that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?’

Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív says that the treatment of the Irish language since the beginning of the pandemic was a ‘worldly shame, and nothing more’

Former Gaeltacht minister Eamon Ó Cuív says that the State’s handling of the dissemination of information about Covid-19 has “made a mockery” of the Irish language.

The Fianna Fáil TD, who was told by an Oireachtas committee, said that the treatment of the Irish language since the beginning of the pandemic had been a “worldly shame”.

He referred to the news that the Government’s official information booklet had not been published bilingually but that two separate leaflets had been sent to each household, one in English and one in Irish.

Ó Cuív told the Committee on Social Protection that it cost the exchequer enough to send two booklets. “The way the language was treated was a worldly shame, and nothing else. It cost money to distribute the second leaflet and this was done by making it clear in law that all of this should be done bilingually. ”

Ó Cuív also said that bilingual signage should be erected throughout the country.

“Children all over the country are attending Irish-medium schools. On the one hand we are spending a lot of money on the Irish language and on the other hand we are making a mockery of it, ”he said.

“How can you tell a child that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?”

Deputy Marc Casey from the Green Party said that the State needs to “improve” in providing information in both Irish and English at the same time.

“It should be standard practice for any state material published in English to be made available in Irish at the same time,” said Ó Cathasaigh.