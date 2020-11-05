Latest news

‘How can you tell a boy that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?’

By Brian Adam
0
7
'How can you tell a boy that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?'
'how Can You Tell A Boy That Irish Is A

Must Read

Communication

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S Pro: new Android 8K player

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has a wide variety of media players. In Spain they sell the Mi Box S, being the only one that has official compatibility...
Read more
Android

Huawei Nova 8 SE: a 5G mid-range with OLED screen and 66W fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
About seven months later, the Huawei Nova 7 SE already has a successor: the Huawei Nova 8 SE, a new 5G mid-range...
Read more
Apps

FaceApp goes to videos: you can now apply effects of smile, age and more to the videos you record with your mobile

Brian Adam - 0
FaceApp is one of the most popular applications to add effects on the face, partly because of its privacy policy and partly...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Spotify won’t need an iPhone to play music on your Apple Watch

Brian Adam - 0
Although it seems that it is costing them, smart watches are here to stay and although they are still looking for their place, their...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív says that the treatment of the Irish language since the beginning of the pandemic was a ‘worldly shame, and nothing more’

'How can you tell a boy that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?'

Former Gaeltacht minister Eamon Ó Cuív says that the State’s handling of the dissemination of information about Covid-19 has “made a mockery” of the Irish language.

The Fianna Fáil TD, who was told by an Oireachtas committee, said that the treatment of the Irish language since the beginning of the pandemic had been a “worldly shame”.

He referred to the news that the Government’s official information booklet had not been published bilingually but that two separate leaflets had been sent to each household, one in English and one in Irish.

Ó Cuív told the Committee on Social Protection that it cost the exchequer enough to send two booklets. “The way the language was treated was a worldly shame, and nothing else. It cost money to distribute the second leaflet and this was done by making it clear in law that all of this should be done bilingually. ”

Ó Cuív also said that bilingual signage should be erected throughout the country.

“Children all over the country are attending Irish-medium schools. On the one hand we are spending a lot of money on the Irish language and on the other hand we are making a mockery of it, ”he said.

“How can you tell a child that Irish is a proper language if they only see it at school?”

Deputy Marc Casey from the Green Party said that the State needs to “improve” in providing information in both Irish and English at the same time.

“It should be standard practice for any state material published in English to be made available in Irish at the same time,” said Ó Cathasaigh.

Related Articles

Latest news

€ 44,600 of the € 2.5m spent by the HSE on advertising the pandemic spent on Irish language content

Brian Adam - 0
No Irish language advertisement was broadcast on any national radio station and no material was published in Irish in the print or online newspapers ...
Read more
Latest news

An Taibhdhearc changing direction and an opportunity to take over the theater

Brian Adam - 0
The Chairman of the Board of 'An Taibhdhearc', Aodh Ó Coileáin, says that this will be a 'new chapter' for Amharclann Náisiúnta na Gaeilge ...
Read more
Latest news

Secondhand cars are in the air … and about to fall

Brian Adam - 0
When the cartoon Coyote falls off a cliff, he is always hovering briefly. That's where the second-hand car market is. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©