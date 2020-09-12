How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier.
Follow these steps to submit your assignments and projects by Classroom
- If you work from your tablet or smartphone, you must download the application for either Android or iOS.
- Enter the account that you registered with the official accounts assigned to you by your teacher or school, or the account that you provided to them to enter Classroom.
- Select the specific class, since all your subjects will be in the same virtual classroom.
- Click on the task that you must submit.
- Click on the ‘my work’ tab, which you find at the bottom of the screen.
- Attach your work file, photo or screenshot.
- To finish, click on ‘Deliver’ and that’s it.