Tech NewsAppsCommunicationComputingTech GiantsGoogle

How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

By Brian Adam
0
8
How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step
How Can You Upload Your Assignment To Classroom? We Explain

Must Read

Tech News

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
Read more
Apps

How can you upload your assignment to Classroom? We explain step by step

Brian Adam - 0
With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier. To use Classroom, it will be necessary that you have a cell...
Read more
Amazon

This Android 4K deco can store up to 32 TB of movies and series

Brian Adam - 0
The Android media players they usually have little storage capacity. Most have 16, 32 or 64 GB at most, although we can always connect...
Read more
Community

Are you going back to classes online? 5 tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp and make it easier

Brian Adam - 0
Learning is amazing! These are some tricks that will be very useful on your return to school. This Monday, August 24, millions of students of...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this tool, adapting to this way of studying will be much easier.

To use Classroom, it will be necessary that you have a cell phone or a tablet with good network connectivity, which you will need during these months, so you can take a look at the plans that #TelcelLaMejorRed with the highest coverage has for you to navigate at maximum speed wherever you are and Internet for your home up to 10 times faster, improving your experience.

how to upload homework to Google Classroom

Follow these steps to submit your assignments and projects by Classroom

  • If you work from your tablet or smartphone, you must download the application for either Android or iOS.
  • Enter the account that you registered with the official accounts assigned to you by your teacher or school, or the account that you provided to them to enter Classroom.
  • Select the specific class, since all your subjects will be in the same virtual classroom.
  • Click on the task that you must submit.
  • Click on the ‘my work’ tab, which you find at the bottom of the screen.
  • Attach your work file, photo or screenshot.
  • To finish, click on ‘Deliver’ and that’s it.

how to upload homework to Google Classroom

Related Articles

Tech News

The myth of vampires, a story that has always troubled Europeans

Brian Adam - 0
Dracula - created from the pen of Bram Stoker in 1897 - he's not the first vampire in history. This figure first appears...
Read more
Amazon

This Android 4K deco can store up to 32 TB of movies and series

Brian Adam - 0
The Android media players they usually have little storage capacity. Most have 16, 32 or 64 GB at most, although we can always connect...
Read more
Community

Are you going back to classes online? 5 tricks to take advantage of WhatsApp and make it easier

Brian Adam - 0
Learning is amazing! These are some tricks that will be very useful on your return to school. This Monday, August 24, millions of students of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©