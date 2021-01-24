Health

How close (or how far) we are from living eating just one pill

By Brian Adam
How Close (or How Far) We Are From Living Eating

Scrambled eggs with bacon, mince pie, turkey, potatoes, gravy, bread sauce, Brussels sprouts with filling, cranberry sauce, carrots and chiri the Game chain of stores without making it clear to anyone if they do it in serious or is it a fun marketing campaign.

But what if we take that idea a little further? In 1893, the American Press Association asked various intellectuals of the moment for “visions of the future”, asked them how we could imagine the next century. American suffragette Mary Elizabeth Lease envisioned a meal replacement pill as a key tool to free women from kitchen chores. More than 100 years later, That “liberation” has come in the form of frozen food and endless apps that bring food home, but the pill is still lost in combat.

Make a pill that is able to feed us

Michael Ann Dobbs was right that “if we had told science fiction writers in the 1930s that food in the early 2000s would be based on traditional vegetables, micronutrients, and artisanal pickles, they would have laughed at us” . A clean laugh, actually.

Above all because the idea of ​​a diet based on pills, bars and concoctions has been so widespread during the 20th century that we came to think of astronauts’ food as a sign of modernity and not as what it was: a technical disability that we have been solving little by little.

But, of course, in view of all this, it seems inevitable to ask why we do not have such pills. That is, for a century, thousands of people I saw that about 450 a day are needed to reach the minimum nutritional requirements. My initial intuition is that it could be achieved with less than 450: too many, in any case, to be something comfortable and simple. Anyway, and unfortunately for some, the problems don’t end there.

“We would need an entirely new digestive system”

We have learned many things in the last decades. “Parenteral feeding[by)musthaveastructurethatallowsthevillitoremaininshapeandtakescareoftheintestinalmicrobiotaInthissense”tofeedourselvesinthelongtermonlywithpillswewouldneedanentirelynewdigestivesystem”[por)tienenquetenerunaestructuraquepermitaalasvellosidadesseguirenformaycuidelamicrobiotaintestinalEnestesentido”paraalimentarnosalargoplazosoloconpastillasnecesitaríamosunsistemadigestivoenteramentenuevo”

Who knows if in the future that will be a possibility that is on the table? But today, between our inability to create pills that feed with low doses and the gastrointestinal problems to which the experiment would subject us, It seems that we are far from the dream of Mary Elizabeth Lease.

