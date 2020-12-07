How Corny turns sales people into social media managers in a few minutes

The muesli bar brand Corny is represented in over 50 markets, with around 20 social media channels currently. How is it possible that only company-compliant content is created? The solution: a content creator that cannot be used incorrectly.

Corny: One brand, many appearances

What does Corny stand for to you? For fitness? For healthy nutrition or for a power snack in between? How you answer this question depends a lot on the country in which you live and grew up.

“Corny muesli bars have different character traits in every store,” explains Erik Wend. Together with his brother Marcus he founded the Hanover-based agency Wendweb, which looks after the Corny parent company Schwartau.

When a granola bar conquered the world in 1984

Behind the Corny muesli bar, known in Germany, is the Schwartau brand, which in turn belongs to the Hero Group. The history goes back to the year 1899. At that time Otto and Paul Fromm founded the “Chemische Fabrik OHG” in the Schleswig-Holstein town of Bad Schwartau.

The first jam product came onto the market in 1912 with the “Schwartauer five-fruit confectionery”. Numerous more were to follow and then – in 1984 – the Corny muesli bar. The product represented a consistent further development of its own range.

And it was the right step. Today Corny is available in more than 50 markets. With around 20 social media channels, the brand is primarily active on Facebook and Instagram.

A problem quickly arises: How do you succeed in ensuring that all outposts and global sales teams who manage the channels in the individual countries always create brand-compliant content without there being huge approval loops?

A content creator for 20 countries: this is how Corny turns sales people into social media managers

The answer to this is provided by the digital agency Wendweb with a content creator specially developed for Corny. All responsible employees – from Germany to New Caledonia – can use this to create social media posts without any problems.

Wendweb has created a browser-based tool for this purpose. Behind the login is the large playbook in which Corny has stored the most important guidelines for products and their own presentation. It gets exciting with “Create a Post” in the backend.

There, the local social media and sales teams can create their content and social media posts within a few minutes. The highlight: Since Corny already releases all bars and products country-specific, “it is impossible that incorrect posts arise”, as Erik Wend in an interview with BASIC thinking explained.

That means: If there are no bananas as an ingredient, they are not exempted as an ingredient. And if a bar is only available in Germany, it is only available in the system for German social media managers.

“It’s a win-win situation,” says Dominic Schmidt, Export Area Manager at the parent company Hero. He adds: “Our partners save agency costs and can thus create inexpensive posts and we can ensure that our brand is presented in the right context.”

Corny’s social media strategy: flexible and secure

“Currently, only image posts can be created using the Content Creator,” explains Erik Wend. However, as soon as Corny decides to add further functions, the tool can be expanded as required, reports the managing director during the live demonstration for BASIC thinking.

The supposed restriction ensures that the entry hurdle for the local teams is low at the beginning. A first self-created Facebook or Instagram post makes you want more – and then the videos can come at some point.

What is interesting, however, is that it only takes five minutes to build a social media post with the content creator. Of course, Corny trains all teams extensively. Nevertheless, this form of social media strategy enables maximum flexibility for the teams on site and at the same time maximum security for Schwartau.

This ultimately increases the interactions and reach on social networks in a targeted manner – and this is probably what every company wants.