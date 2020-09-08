How did the first “human” on Earth evolve?

The birth of the first person – understood as a “human being” – is one of the biggest unanswered questions which, even today, leaves us displaced. Indeed, every living thing on this Earth has evolved from something else through the process of evolution. To try to answer, we must therefore take a step back.

The earliest example of life, as far as we know, dates back more than 3.5 billion years ago with simple, tiny microbes that lived underwater in a world very different from today’s one. Today, all humans belong to a named species Homo sapiens. Before the latter, however, there are the Hominini, a tribe of hominids to which man, the common chimpanzee, the bonobo and numerous extinct genera, considered as our ancestors, belong.

Hominins first appeared millions of years ago and have changed over time through evolution. The first answer to the question is the following: the first member of our species was Homo sapiens, very similar to us. The oldest discovered skeleton of our species comes – for now – from Morocco and is about 300,000 years old.

Lived around the same time as other members of the human family, including Neanderthals and Denisova’s Homo. What made these “other humans” different from us? The answer probably lies in our gray matter. We think Homo sapiens is the only species that can create art and communicate, although some recent findings suggest that Neanderthals were artists too.

Another way to answer the question is to assume that the first “person” has separated from the rest of our hominin family. We can’t be sure who exactly our first ancestor was, but many scientists think it was Australopithecus afarensis. The best example of this is a famous fossil skeleton called Lucy, who lived about 3.18 million years ago, very different from us and covered in hair.

The answer is still uncertain and with every discovery we make, we get closer and closer to the truth.