How do banks detect fraudulent operations?

It is possible that you carry out at least one financial transaction every day, but have you ever asked yourself, how do banks do to protect the security of those operations?

We log into our online accounts and are asked a series of questions by the website AI, especially when we are trying to execute a major trade. For some this process can be tedious. However, banks do it to provide us with a better service and ensure that our interests are safe.

Examining these operations is an activity that one person cannot do alone, because the data flow is excessively large. Reason for which they must resort to automated systems that facilitate this work.

By automated systems, we are not referring to simple smart programs, we are talking about algorithms based on machine learning. A branch of artificial intelligence that gains value in this sector.

ABN AMOR uses Machine Learning to analyze banking operations

Malou van den Berg and his data science team from the Innovation and Design unit of ABN AMOR -the Dutch bank-, have devised a system which helps to perceive unknown processes in financial transactions. “We’re also seeing patterns and things that we didn’t see before,” says the developer.

But what does the model developed by the ABN AMOR team rely on? Its operation is based on Machine Learnig, that is, as the system analyzes operations, it studies their behavior. Situation that allows you to anticipate the behavior of customers and detect fraud in their transactions. In this regard, Malou van den Berg expresses:

“If our AI marks a transaction as deviating from a normal customer pattern, we find out why. Based on the information available, we verify whether the transaction deviates from the normal pattern of a customer. If the investigation does not provide clarity on the payment, we can consult with the client ”.

What do you see here? That if a person has spent months, years, carrying out operations for relatively low amounts, overnight they cannot carry out transactions for large sums of money. This is something that the AI ​​of the model takes into account and when it perceives it, it immediately notifies it, that is, an alteration in the behavior pattern.

Likewise, the artificial intelligence of the machine learning model is characterized by “avoiding including problematic variables such as gender, race and ethnicity in its models.” Why? So as not to fall into racism biases, as happened to Twitter and its clipping tool. The idea is that you keep your balance, and treat all customers equally.

Thus, banks detect suspicious activities within their platforms, making use of machine learning algorithms.

.