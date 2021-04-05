How do I know if my data is in the Facebook leak?

- Advertisement -

A recent report has indicated that Facebook’s security was breached. The attack exposed the personal information of more than 553 million users of the social network. This includes “names, dates of birth, relationship status”, place of residence and work. As well as email addresses and phone numbers.

We are talking about data that has been leaked online for free. Such as Gizmodo comments, “Anyone can find the 16 GB of data with a simple Google search.” However, for people living in the United States, this procedure can be much easier.

This tool lets you know if your phone number is inside the leak

As we already mentioned, the personal data of more than 550 million users were exposed online, of which 32,315,281 correspond to Americans, according to the website The News Each Day.

This portal lets you know if your mobile phone number is part of the leak. All you have to do is enter your website, and place the digits corresponding to your phone number in international format. This means that you must initially enter the area code of your country, in this case the United States, followed by your phone number.

This simple procedure will let you know if your data has been exposed online. Particularly something as private as a phone number. In effect, you can update it to prevent malicious people from communicating with you.

This is not the first time that Facebook has been hacked

Facebook has been the victim of cybercrime on several occasions. In 2018, 50 million users were affected by a vulnerability that revealed the “View as” feature of their accounts. Which allowed hackers to see how their profiles looked in front of other people.

Similarly, in 2019 he suffered another attack. In this case, cybercriminals offered user data on hacking forums in exchange for money.

At the moment, Facebook has not commented on the matter. However, the information presented here serves as a guide for you to update your data and avoid a greater evil.

