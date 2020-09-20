How do plants grow their perfect and tidy seeds?

If we open a pea pod, we will find that all the peas inside have – most of the time – the same size and the same distance from each other. The same applies to beans and soybeans, as well as various other varieties of peas and beans, and also applies to non-legumes.

In the latest edition of the journal Current Biology, an international team of researchers (based in Italy, Germany, Australia, Japan and the United States) led by biologists from the Heinrich Heine University of Düsseldorf (HHU) explains the genetic control mechanisms underlying the process.

The team used several wild varieties of theArabidopsis thaliana (commonly called common arabetta) to examine the genetic processes that occur behind the initiation of the ovules, the primordial cells from which the seeds emerge after fertilization, and the growth of the pod. These wild varieties come from different places; the Arabidopsis thaliana, in fact, is a model plant used in biology.

“Individual seeds compete with each other for nutrients. To ensure that each seed receives an equal supply and can develop well, it is important that the seeds are distributed as evenly as possible at equal distances in the pod“says Dr. Rüdiger Simon of the HHU Institute of Developmental Genetics.

The researchers also discovered a uniform genetic mechanism that controls the position of the seed in the pod regardless of environmental factors such as temperature. Seed formation is controlled by several signaling pathways in precisely defined locations. These signaling pathways are activated by small proteins.

When a particular peptide is not present (called EPFL2) the researchers found uneven spacing. This means – in a nutshell – that adjacent seeds compete more for nutrients. “The same substances and signaling receptors that we have identified as responsible for the relative size of the pods and the spacing of the seeds are also responsible for the spacing of the leaf stomata and the microstructure of serrated leaves.“says the first author of the study, Dr. Nozomi Kawamoto.

