How does a hurricane form? What is the maximum power it can achieve?

Just recently Hurricane Laura struck shore near the Texas-Louisiana border, and it was immediately considered a storm of historical proportions, with the speed of the wind at the landing that surpassed Hurricane Katrina, which broke out in 2005. Many of you will therefore ask: how does a hurricane form? Let’s see it together.

These events usually form in low pressure areas, in a disturbed area where the water temperature is above 26 °. This allows the evaporation of sea water due to the sun. The water vapor ends up at high altitudes in storm clouds and the air begins to generate stronger and stronger winds colliding with the warm uphill one.

From this point on, due to the Earth’s rotation and the force of gravity, the very famous “vortex” is generated in the storm system, which continues to grow thanks to hot water. Of course, once the hurricanes are no longer powered by water – so they land on land – the phenomenon slowly begins to reduce until it disappears completely.

There are two important pieces of information to remember: when winds reach 62 kilometers per hour they are called tropical storms, when they exceed 119 kilometers per hour they are referred to as tropical cyclones or simply hurricanes. To measure the intensity of tropical cyclones, the Saffir-Simpson scale is used, which provides an empirical measure of the intensity of damage.

In this scale there are 5 categories: the first, the lowest, starts considering winds from 119 to 153 kilometers per hour, while the last, considered disastrous, reaches up to winds with speeds exceeding 252 kilometers per hour. To measure the damage caused by a tropical storm, however, the empirical Beaufort scale is used, measured in 12 “degrees”.

The most powerful tropical storm ever recorded, on the other hand, it is Typhoon Haiyan (or Typhoon Yolanda), with winds from 230 km / h that even reached 315 km / h.