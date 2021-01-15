How does burning COV tokens work on PrimeXBT?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Covesting has been one of the most prominent trends within the crypto-space in recent years as it enables its users to collaborate in a way that opens up new opportunities for risk reduction and generally leads to better results in the market.

In recent weeks, a series of radical changes have been announced in the Covesting module in PrimeXBT, with 4 new token uses for Covesting’s native cryptocurrency, the COV token, which have been the focal point of these changes.

One of these new uses of the COV token in particular, which is the ability for holders to now enjoy a new token burning program in which the COV token will be bought regularly on the open market and burned will be analyzed in addition to analyze the implications of this new use of the token, as well as the others that have recently been launched.

What is Covesting?

Covesting is a system for cryptocurrency traders and investors to come together, pool their resources, and allow more experienced and knowledgeable traders to create trades that can be copied by the rest of the group.

In this way, less experienced members of the group can use the experience of the leading operator to reduce risk and have a higher probability that their capital will be profitably invested in the cryptocurrency market, while the leading operator can generate additional income. thanks to a 20% success rate from the other group members.

The success fee is applied to all profits generated on behalf of the rest of the group by the leading trader, also known as a strategy manager, and this system is an efficient and optimized way to collaborate in the crypto space.

What is the COV token?

The COV token is the native cryptocurrency of the Covesting ecosystem. Following its launch in 2017 by Covesting.io, the COV token quickly reached its all-time high of $ 3.28 in that year.

Over the past 12 months, the COV token has seen growth of over 1,000%, showing that it has been one of the highest-performing altcoins throughout 2020 and has led investors and analysts to wonder if the token COV will be one of the best performing assets of 2021 as well.

Now, PrimeXBT Covesting module users can hold and stake the COV token to unlock a range of benefits that optimize the way they use the Covesting module and ultimately lead to a higher level of revenue generation.

What is copy trading?

Copy trading was created nearly 15 years ago in the traditional asset market with pioneers like eToro, who initially created copy trading-based platforms that grew rapidly in adoption and popularity during that period.

Copy trading is a practice carried out by some traders that allows others to copy the operations that are executed in the market, usually with historical data on the performance of the managing trader that is available to potential investors, and with a trade that allows others to copy your strategies generating additional income.

While the crypto market started in 2009, it wasn’t until the launch of Covesting in 2017 that copy trading finally became available to cryptocurrency users in any meaningful way. Now, Covesting is growing to become the largest form of copy trading in the crypto market in 2021.

The recent launch of the COV usage token

Recently, a range of new uses of the Covesting COV token has been created and integrated into PrimeXBT’s Covesting module to allow users to unlock a range of powerful new features.

Among the new uses of the COV token is the possibility that followers will not have to pay a 1% entry fee to follow new strategy managers, the ability of followers to earn more with the success rates generated, the strategy managers ability to reduce their trading fees up to 75%, and the introduction of the new COV token burning program, where up to 50% of the fees generated in the Covesting module will be used to buy and burn COV tokens .

These new uses of the COV token represent one of the most exciting developments in Covesting’s history and have been widely and enthusiastically received by the module community and long-time COV holders.

Surprise token burn and upcoming regular token burn

To celebrate the new uses of the COV token, the team behind Covesting surprised the market by buying and burning 186,127 COV tokens with an approximate value of $ 124,000, which represents almost 1% of all existing COV tokens.

With the removal of such a significant amount of VOC tokens from the market forever, it is no wonder that there is an immediate positive reaction in the market, with the growing shortage of the VOC token reflected in market action where investors sought to secure amounts of VOC. What relates this increase in demand with the significant reduction of the existing total VOC.

This has been combined with the introduction of a new VOC token burning program, in which there will be continuous and regular purchases and burning of VOCs, with up to 50% of all fees charged in the Covesting module to buy VOCs in the market to burn it.

In summary

The 4 new uses of the COV token that will be integrated into PrimeXBT’s Covesting module will have a dramatic and ongoing impact on the shortage of COV and the value that Covesting users can access on the platform.

The surprise burning of almost 1% of all VOC tokens recently, combined with the introduction of a new VOC token burning program that will see up to 50% of all fees generated on PrimeXBT going towards buying and burning VOCs in the open market will have a dramatic impact on reducing the supply of VOCs.

These burns for the COV token are now in effect in PrimeXBT’s Covesting module. For more information on the details about the new uses of the token, check this link.

.