How does DVB T2 work? Here’s what will change with the new digital terrestrial

We continue to talk about the new digital terrestrial DVB-T2, which is on the launch pad and in the coming months will land in the homes of millions of Italians. After exposing the switch off calendar, it’s time to provide some more general information, to understand what changes it will bring in terms of daily use of the TV.

With DVB-T2 is the new standard for digital terrestrial television broadcasts. The switch off was obligatory as in the coming months we will proceed with the release of the frequencies in the 694-790 MHz band, also called “700 band”, which will be used for 5G.

Among the main advantages brought by DVB-T2 we find a substantial improvement in image quality, which will be sharper and can go up to 8K, with higher framerates. Experts also note that the DVB-T2 will be able to offer better audio quality thanks to Next Generation Audio, but will allow users to hook up more TV channels.

The switch off will take place in two different steps, but as always we advise you to check compatibility with DVB-T2 in order to avoid being unprepared for the switch off.

Yesterday we also indicated which acronyms the new TVs must have.