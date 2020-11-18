How genetics defeated the deodorant industry in China

With its 1,379 million people, China seems like the perfect market. The numbers play to the benefit of sales. Unless we’re talking about deodorants, for example. And it is that these products do not work very well in this country or others in Asia. But why? The answer is not personal hygiene, but the needs of the Chinese population, marketing and a small allele that modifies everything.

Why does our armpits smell?

You may never have wondered, but many scientists have taken a close look at why our sweat can be so unpleasant at times. This information is crucial for developing new personal hygiene products, but it is also crucial for understanding why deodorant sales are billions lower in China than in other countries with four times less population.

Sweat is produced in the eccrine and apocrine glands, and the secretion is odorless, that is, it does not smell. So? In the armpits (and in the hairiest areas) there is a greater concentration of apocrine glands, which secrete fat in addition to the water-salt mixture typical of sweat. Although the secretion does not smell, as we said, a lot of bacteria live on our skin.

These, when “fed” by this type of secretions, produce a number of waste products that cause odor. That is, the bacteria on our skin devour the fat and the rest of the secretion producing a series of volatile smelly substances.

Among these bacteria have been identified Corynebacterium spp., Staphylococcus spp. or Micrococcus spp.Although it seems that there are bacteria of all kinds and up to 19 different groups. Clothes, humidity and body temperature make our armpits a perfect environment for bacteria to grow. Deodorants, however, help retain odor, control bacterial populations, and stabilize substances that break down. In short, they help our armpits not smell so bad.

China, genetics and deodorants

$ 110 million (2016 deodorant sales in China) may sound like a lot of money, but in reality, this figure is quite disappointing when you consider that with several hundred million fewer people, the United States had a turnover of 40 times in 2016. more. What’s going on? Why don’t deodorants work in China?

If you are crammed into a bus in this country, you have probably noticed that, despite being surrounded by a score of sweaty people, the smell is not particularly strong (we are not talking about other smells, but the body). This is mainly due to a gene called ABCC11. The Asian population has an allele (a variant) for this gene that radically changes the biochemical composition of sweat.

The ABCC11 gene is also involved in the formation of ear wax or the amount of sebum secreted

The ABCC11 gene is also involved in the formation of ear wax or the amount of sebum secreted. Specifically, the rs17822931 genotype, predominant in the Asian population, is associated with a lower production of volatile substances, which means: less odor. Therefore, in China, it is quite easy for sweat to simply not smell, or smell a lot less (a slight acid touch that is perceived very closely, according to the researchers).

This gene is considered one of the safest and best studied regarding its human expression. So much so that there are geneticists like George Church who advocate deliberately introducing mutations like this in the general human heritage. This, of course, would be a full-blown eugenics, that is, a genetic modification that seeks to improve the human being through artificial techniques (and that is not legal). But we would all smell a lot better.

A cultural issue: marketing strikes back

While in other countries sweat is considered an unpleasant element to fight against, in Asia in general it is seen as a symbol of effort and improvement. In other words, it is considered in a culturally very different way, as explained Hugo Saez talking about the publicity about these products and the importance of not involving so much a problem of body hygiene, or at least not so serious and unpleasant.

That’s one of the reasons sales were low: the message of sweat as enemy and as shameful does not resonate in Asia. Nike got it right: in this ad for China, sweat is the protagonist in almost every shot. pic.twitter.com/21rJg44Hkz – Hugo Sáez (@Hugo_saez) 24 Aug 2018

This has been a serious problem for companies (as we linked in the introduction) of products intended for personal care, which in decades have not been able to float this market. However, let nothing stop a good business: these companies have “reinvented” the product. In August 2016, deodorant sales in Asia received an interesting boost.

The reason seems to be the radical change in the concept: instead of spray deodorants or roll-on, moisturizing deodorant creams for personal care. That is to say, we are no longer talking about a merely hygienic product, but these products have become one more aesthetic and personal health element.

In this way, the strategy has radically changed the confrontation, gaining market and avoiding a cultural problem that affects all of Asia. An issue caused by a small genetic variation that means making or losing millions of dollars in sales.

Images | Erik chan